Awalé Awarded Exploration Permits for 100%-Owned Properties, Odienné Project

Awalé granted 100%-owned permits for Sama and Seydou at Odienné, covering 686.55 km², renewable over 10 years.

Exploration underway, targeting scout drilling by early 2026, with mapping, sampling, and airborne surveys.

New permits strengthen Awalé's discovery track record in the emerging Odienné district.

Toronto, April 29, 2025 - Awalé Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is delighted to announce that it has been granted exploration permits for the 100%-owned PR-991 ("Sama") and PR-992 ("Seydou") properties, that are part of the district-scale Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire (Figure 1). The Sama (PR-991) and Seydou (PR-992) permits were formally approved during a ministerial meeting held on April 23, 2025, and publicly announced via national television and radio broadcasts on the 24th of April. The receipt of the presidential decree is expected in the ensuing week and will mark the completion of the permitting process. The permits cover a combined area of 686.55 square kilometres and are renewable over a 10-year period.

The addition of Sama and Seydou allows Awalé to initiate and rapidly advance grassroots programs across the highly prospective 100%-owned ground. These permits sit along trend of the same structural corridor that hosts Awalé's BBM, Charger, Empire, and Sceptre discoveries. These newly granted permits are additional to the award of the PR-904 ("Odienné West") permit in late 2024.

Work Program

Awalé has immediately commenced exploration work at Sama and Seydou which are planned to advance exploration toward initial scout drill programs in early 2026. The Company plans to undertake the following in 2025:

Regional mapping and geochemical sampling

Airborne magnetic and radiometric survey permitting can now commence, with an anticipated start date in early June

Prospect scale targeted geochemistry surveys

"Securing the Sama and Seydou exploration permits is a positive step forward in our long-term vision for Odienné. The Company has immediately commenced exploration on these properties using the same systematic and diligent manner that led to multiple discoveries on the Odienné East property. These 100%-owned permits are highly prospective in what we now know is an emerging and underexplored region of Côte d'Ivoire. The awarding of these permits also reflects the strong relationship we continue to build with the government of Côte d'Ivoire.

"The Company has commenced the year with an aggressive exploration drilling campaign and has assays pending for multiple prospects including four deeper holes at Charger. We remain confident about what's still to come. Our work across Sama and Seydou will build upon this momentum, supporting our strategy to uncover the next wave of discoveries within this emerging mineral district," commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

Figure 1: Odienné Project - Newly granted 100%-owned Awalé permits - PR-991 and PR-992

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/250110_3a5dd78b94ee1a68_002full.jpg

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont").

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.

