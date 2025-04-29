Orogen Royalties Announces Record Year End Financial Performance

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2025 - Orogen Royalties Inc. (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to report record revenue and after tax profit for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Year End Highlights

All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Net Income from Operations: Net income was $4.3 million (2023 - $1.9 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, up 126% from 2023. Including income tax expense, net comprehensive income was $2.6 million or $0.01 per share (2023 - $3.0 million or $0.02 per share), down 13% from 2023.

Royalty Revenue: Royalty revenue of $7.9 million (2023 - $5.9 million) was earned in 2024 with 2,343 (2023 - 2,243) attributable gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") sold at average price of US$2,420 (2023 - US$1,940) per ounce, up 34% compared to 2023.

Prospect Generation: Revenue from prospect generation activities was $1.4 million (2023 - $1.9 million) in 2024. After exploration expenses and impairment deductions, net income from prospect generation activities was $0.6 million (2023 - $1.4 million), down 54% from 2023.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses of $3.7 million (2023 - $4.4 million) were incurred in 2024, down 16% compared to 2023.

Cash flow: Cash flow of $3.1 million (2023 - $1.4 million) was generated from operating activities in 2023. Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital, was $3.8 million (2023 - $2.2 million), up 73% from 2023.

Working Capital: The Company has working capital of $26.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $18.5 million at the beginning of the fiscal year, an increase of $8.3 million. The Company has no long-term debt.

Paddy Nicol, CEO of Orogen Royalties, commented, "We are proud to deliver another year of strong financial performance underpinned by record royalty revenue, financial discipline and a profitable prospect generator business model that has created high quality royalties such as the Expanded Silicon and Ermitaño projects. As announced last week, Triple Flag Precious Metals and Orogen agreed to the $421 million acquisition of Orogen and the Expanded Silicon royalty, that includes a spin-out company ("Orogen SpinCo"). Orogen Spinco will inherit the cash-flowing Ermitaño royalty and all other existing royalties, mineral properties, cash, data, and other assets. Orogen Spinco will provide a strong platform for management to continue to deliver value to our shareholders."

For complete details of the Company's financial results, please refer to the audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023. The Company's filings are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Orogen's website at www.orogenroyalties.com. Please also see non-IFRS Measures at the end of this news release.

Summary of Results

Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income Unaudited - Three-Month

Periods Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, $'000 $'000 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from Royalties $ 2,423 $ 1,828 $ 7,928 $ 5,949 Income (loss) from Prospect Generation activities 818 (38 ) 634 1,385 Interest income 212 86 577 256 Total income 3,453 1,876 9,140 7,590 G&A 452 1,141 3,744 4,448 Operating income before other adjustments $ 3,001 $ 735 $ 5,396 $ 3,142 Other income (loss) (19 ) (76 ) (86 ) (42 ) Gain (loss) on marketable securities fair value adjustment (333 ) (178 ) (1,052 ) (1,179 ) Net income before current tax $ 2,649 $ 481 $ 4,258 $ 1,921 Income tax expense (recovery) (95 ) 1,124 (1,666 ) 1,123 Net income and comprehensive income $ 2,554 $ 1,605 $ 2,592 $ 3,044 Basic income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Diluted income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Non-IFRS and Other Measures GEOs 628 686 2,343 2,243 Average realized gold price per GEO US$ 2,663 US$ 1,971 US$ 2,420 US$ 1,940 Cash flow from operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital $ 641 $ 303 $ 3,784 $ 2,245

Royalty Revenue and Key Assets

Ermitaño Royalty, Sonora, Mexico

First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") operates the Ermitaño Mine, where the Company holds a 2.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty. For the year ended December 31, 2024, $7.9 million (2023 - $5.9 million) in royalty revenue was received consisting of 2,343 (2023 - 2,243) GEOs, up 34% compared to 2023. This is a record high for the Company since Ermitaño began production in late 2021. During the year, 1,012,523 tonnes of ore were processed, up 15% from 2023. Silver and gold head grades averaged 69 grams per tonne ("g/t") and 3.36 g/t respectively, representing a 7% increase and 11% decrease, respectively, compared to 64 g/t and 3.77 g/t in the previous year. Silver and gold recoveries during the year averaged 68% and 95%, respectively, compared to 64% and 94% in the previous year. Continued optimization of the dual circuit and tailings filter press led to increased recovery rates and higher plant throughput of approximately 3,200 tonnes per day by the end of 2024.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, royalty revenue was $2.4 million (2023 - $1.8 million) up 33% from 2023 and 14% from the previous quarter. This represented 628 GEOs (2023 - 686 GEOs) based on an average price of US$2,663 (2023 - US$1,971) per ounce. During the fourth quarter, the mill processed a total of 271,783 tonnes, 4% higher than the previous quarter with average silver and gold ore grades at 67 g/t and 3.26 g/t, respectively. Silver and gold recoveries during the fourth quarter averaged 69% and 96%, respectively, compared to 67% and 94% in the previous quarter.

Subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2024, First Majestic announced an initial inferred resource on the Navidad vein within the Ermitaño mine complex, adding 249,000 ounces gold and 5.9 million ounces of silver, increasing inferred resources 260% year on year. 1 Reserves and resources for the Ermitaño mine complex at December 31, 2024 are as follows.

Ermitaño Reserves and Resources at Dec 31, 2024 1 Reserves Tonnage (k) Silver (g/t) Gold (g/t) Silver (koz) Gold (koz) Proven 797 85 3.65 2,173 93 Probable 2043 38 1.61 2,503 105 Total Reserves 2,840 51.2 2.18 4,676 199 Resources (inclusive of reserve) Measured 883 90.5 4.2 2,570 120 Indicated + 2,506 45.6 2.26 3,690 181 Total M&I 3,389 57.3 2.76 6,260 301 Inferred Ermitaño* 2,355 59.2 2.14 4,480 162 Inferred Navidad 2,267 81 3.42 5,910 249 Total Inferred 4,622 69.9 2.77 10,390 411

Prospect Generation

In 2024, four new royalties were created and $1.4 million (2023 - $1.9 million) of revenue was generated from prospect generation operations from project sales and option agreements. The Company incurred $0.6 million (2023 - $0.5 million) in exploration expenses from prospect generation operations. The Company also recorded an impairment of $0.1 million (2023 - $Nil) for mineral properties that were abandoned during the year.

To date, the Company has 29 royalties in Canada, United States, Mexico, Argentina, Kenya, and Colombia, the majority of which were generated organically through the Company's prospect generation business. The Company also has seven mineral properties under option, five projects that are available for sale or option, and four alliances.

Exploration Outlook 2025

The outlook for 2025 includes an initial resource estimate on Kodiak Copper's (TSX.V:KDK) MPD South (Axe) porphyry copper-gold project (2% NSR royalty), expansion and exploration drilling on Headwater Gold's (TSX.V:HWG) Spring Peak gold project (up to a 1% NSR royalty and under option to Newmont), deep drilling on the Maggie Creek Carlin gold project (under option to Nevada Gold Mines (2% NSR royalty)), and a planned first-ever drill program on MCC Mining's ("MCC") La Rica porphyry copper-gold project (1% NSR royalty).

MCC is a private company exploring for copper in Colombia. It is undertaking early-stage exploration, and its asset base has strong geological potential to host multiple porphyry deposits analogous to other large deposits in the Andean porphyry belt. MCC's drilling is currently focused on its Comita and Pantanos deposits. The company successfully raised US$50 million in 2024. 2

At La Rica, historical outcrop sampling (118 samples) defined a 500 metre by 600 metre area of mineralization with an average grade of 0.76% copper and 0.47 grams per ton gold ("g/t"). Two additional target areas were also identified and named Jarapeto and Taparos. Both targets were surveyed by Cyprus Amax in 1994, with collected outcrop samples up to 2.28% copper and 1.02 g/t gold. 3 Orogen acquired the 1% NSR royalty on La Rica in 2023.

General and Administrative Expenses

The Company incurred $3.7 million (2023 - $4.4 million) in total general, administrative, and overhead costs for 2024, down 16% compared to 2023. This was mainly due to unrealized foreign exchange gain from the appreciation of the US dollar, resulting in the appreciation of the Company's US dollar cash balance.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Laurence Pryer, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP Exploration for Orogen. Dr. Pryer is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Certain technical disclosure in this release is a summary of previously released third-party information and the Company is relying on the interpretation provided. Additional information can be found on the links in the footnotes.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Expanded Silicon gold project (1.0% NSR royalty) in Nevada, U.S.A, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti NA. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On April 21, 2025, the Company and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement"), whereby Triple Flag will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Orogen pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") for total consideration of approximately $421 million, or $2.00 per share. The total consideration consists of approximately $171.5 million in cash, approximately $171.5 million in Triple Flag shares, and shares of a new company ("Orogen Spinco") with an implied value of approximately $78 million. The Agreement and Transaction is subject to regulatory acceptance. 4

Orogen and Triple Flag have also agreed to negotiate the formation of a generative exploration alliance in the western United States, whereby Triple Flag will provide funding to Orogen Spinco for generating gold and silver targets considered geologically similar to the Expanded Silicon project. The initial US$435,000 budget will focus on identifying prospective exploration opportunities for incoming exploration partners, in exchange for cash, equity and retained royalty.

