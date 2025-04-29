Alcoa Corporation Issues Statement Following Country-wide Power Outage in Spain

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA; ASX: AAI) today issued the following statement regarding the impact on the Company's San Ciprián operations in Spain following the country-wide loss of power on April 28:
"Alcoa's San Ciprián complex was impacted by the widespread power outage across Spain. As a result of the outage, both the refinery and smelter at the complex were affected. The Company is conducting a thorough assessment of the facility to determine the full extent of the operational and financial impact."
About Alcoa
Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. Our purpose is to turn raw potential into real progress, underpinned by Alcoa Values that encompass integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to improved safety, sustainability, efficiency, and stronger communities wherever we operate.
