Hot Chili Announces Registration of Costa Fuego and Huasco Water for Priority Status by Chilean Ministry of Economy

PERTH, April 30, 2025 - Hot Chili Ltd. (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Costa Fuego copper-gold project (Costa Fuego) and Huasco Water project (Huasco Water), located along the coastal range of Chile, have both been registered before the Office for Sustainable Project Management (Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos Sustentables, GPS Division) by the Chilean Ministry of Economy.

Hot Chili applied for registration in September 2024, forming the view that both projects fulfilled key requirements to be considered in the Chilean government's list of strategic investment projects for the country to expedite through streamlined administrative approval processing.

The registration marks a significant step forward for Hot Chili and indicates that Costa Fuego and Huasco Water meet the Chilean government's objective criteria to acquire priority status. Both projects are now under the supervision and monitoring of the Office for Sustainable Project Management, which aims to optimise and accelerate the approvals process for projects that promote sustainability.

Hot Chili is now able to centralise and monitor all active permitting processes through a single platform, which includes the Company's second maritime concession application (Huasco Water) and future Environmental Impact Assessment submission (Costa Fuego and Huasco Water).

Registry is confirmed on the official website (https://ogp.economia.cl/grandes-proyectos/proyectos-de-inversion/) with unique identification codes for Costa Fuego (PRYXTX11), and Huasco Water (ZPJCFN59) already assigned.

The Company looks forward to providing further updates, including final drill results from its stage-1 drill programme across its exciting La Verde copper-gold porphyry discovery.

La Verde is the latest addition to the Company's Costa Fuego production hub, confirmed as a multi-decade, top quartile production scale and lowest quartile capital intensity copper project in the Company's recently released Pre-Feasibility Study (see announcement dated 27th March 2025).

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Board of Hot Chili.

