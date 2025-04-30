Gladiator Intersects 11.52m @ 7.54% Cu Within 26m @ 3.60% & 11m @ 6.56% Cu Within 27m @ 3.07% Cu, Confirming High-Grade Copper Extensions at Cowley Park

SUMMARY

Vancouver, April 30, 2025 - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") has received assay results from a further six holes from its recently completed 23 hole (4,377m), as part of its phase 1 drill program at Cowley Park. Drilling was designed to target strike extensions to previously identified high-grade copper skarn mineralization (CPG-047: 98m @ 1.49% Cu incl. 14m @ 7.67% Cu1) with recent results improving and demonstrating continuity of the mineralization over at least 200m of strike and drilled to a depth of more than 200m down dip. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth and is the focus of future drilling.

Significant Mineralized Intercepts include:

CPG-067D1 returned 26m @ 3.60% Cu from 103m (0.08 g/t Au, 7.23 g/t Ag & 324 ppm Mo) including: 11.52m @ 7.54% Cu from 113.38m (0.08 g/t Au, 12.70 g/t Ag & 493 ppm Mo)



CPG 068 returned 27m @ 3.07% Cu from 74m (0.01 g/t Au, 6.56 g/t Ag & 54 ppm Mo) including 11m @ 6.56% Cu from 78m (0.01 g/t Au, 12.74 g/t Ag & 13 ppm Mo)



CPG-066D2 returned 82m @ 0.89% Cu from 87m (0.05 g/t Au, 3.62 g/t Ag & 365 ppm Mo) including: 17m @ 2.47% Cu from 91m (0.04 g/t Au, 6.82 g/t Ag & 522 ppm Mo) Including 11.4m @ 3.30% Cu from 96.6m (0.06 g/t Au, 8.54 g/t Ag & 684 ppm Mo)



Drilling continues to confirm the continuity of a wide zone of high-grade copper mineralization in the eastern part of the Cowley Park deposit contained within a broader mineralized skarn that is interpreted to be steeply dipping (-70 degrees to the south) and extending to the east of historically defined mineralization. High-grade copper resource potential, as well as the broader copper mineralization remains open at depth and along strike with targeted drilling planned in the coming months.

Assay results from the 13 remaining holes are anticipated in the coming weeks.

Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo commented:

"These recent results highlight the excellent continuity of the recently identified high-grade copper core mineralization within the skarn mineralization at Cowley Park within the broader mineralized package. Particularly exciting is the developing vertical continuity of the high-grade core that has still only been drilled to relatively shallow vertical depths. Finding the vertical extents of these zones below the depth of current drilling is a priority for Gladiator in the coming months.

We continue to be excited about the high-grade, near surface potential at Cowley Park. The drilling reported to date continues to grow the prospect laterally, and it remains open at depth.

Further results from drilling targeting lateral extensions to mineralisation are anticipated from completed drilling in the coming weeks."

1 Refer News Release Dated 18th November 2024 "Gladiator Intersects 14m @ 7.67% Cu Within 98m @ 1.49% Cu down dip from 26m @ 3.31% Cu at Cowley Park".

COWLEY PARK DRILLING

As part of its 2025, phase 1 diamond drilling campaign, Gladiator has completed 23 diamond drill holes (CPG-065 to CPG-076) for 4,377m (Figure 1) at Cowley Park. Drilling remains temporarily suspended for spring breakup and is planned to recommence early May 2025. Phase 1 drilling was designed to:

Confirm and test the continuity of near surface, high-grade copper mineralization for future high-grade copper resource definition (Figure 1).

Confirm high-grade domain continuity encountered within the Cowley Park deposit and explore exploration upside and potential for repeated zones.

Test significant exploration upside including extensions to known high-grade copper skarn mineralization and test sub-parallel trends recently identified in drilling.

Test the previously unrecognized resource potential of the endoskarn copper mineralization at Cowley Park which has not been systematically targeted or sampled in historic drilling.

Test the economic potential of complimentary co-products to copper mineralization including molybdenum, gold, and silver.

In addition to results from the 4 diamond holes previously released, results have been received from a further 6 diamond holes (CPG-065D2, 066D1, 066D2, 067, 067D1 & 068) for ~1,200 metres.

Drill Holes CPG-067 & CPG-067D1 were designed to test strike continuity of high-grade copper and molybdenum mineralization defined to the east of drill holes CPG-045, CPG-047 & CPG-049 that extends for at least 200m of strike and remains open (along strike and down dip) in all directions, that returned:

CPG-045: 38m @ 1.01% Cu from 96m (0.06 g/t Au, 4.83 g/t Ag & 604 ppm Mo) including 12m @ 1.73% Cu from 96m (0.10 g/t Au, 7.75 g/t Ag & 1,052 ppm Mo) & 4m @ 2.50% Cu from 122 m (0.10 g/t Au, 11.15 g/t Ag & 1,051 ppm Mo)



CPG-047: 98m @ 1.49% Cu from 103m (0.04 g/t Au, 3.68 g/t Ag & 187 ppm Mo) including: 20m @ 5.53% Cu from 145m (0.07 g/t Au, 11.47 g/t Ag & 229 ppm Mo), or 14m @ 7.67% Cu from 145m (0.07 g/t Au, 15.16 g/t Ag & 217 ppm Mo)



CPG-049: 79m @ 1.37% Cu from 71m (0.06 g/t Au, 4.38 g/t Ag & 261 ppm Mo), including 26m @ 3.31% Cu from 88m (0.06 g/t Au, 8.97 g/t Ag & 44 ppm Mo)



Results returned from CPG-067 returned significant results in the shallower part of the system similar in nature to CPG-045 of:

CPG-067: 43m @ 0.66% Cu from 83m (0.09 g/t Au, 4.29 g/t Ag & 408 ppm Mo) including 16m @ 1.03% Cu from 83m (0.14 g/t Au, 8.50 g/t Ag & 568 ppm Mo) & 6m @ 1.08% Cu from 109 m (0.18 g/t Au, 7.70 g/t Ag & 515 ppm Mo) Plus 4m @ 2.33% Cu from 122m (0.38 g/t Au, 13.9 g/t Ag & 432ppm Mo)



With mineralization increasing in tenure (similar to results returned in CPG-047 & 049) with drilling returning:

CPG-067D1: 26m @ 3.60% Cu from 103m (0.08 g/t Au, 7.23 g/t Ag & 324 ppm Mo) including 11.52m @ 7.54% Cu from 113.38m (0.08 g/t Au, 12.70 g/t Ag & 493 ppm Mo), plus 20m @ 0.53% Cu from 157m (0.03 g/t Au, 1.23 g/t Ag & 387 ppm Mo), including 4m @ 1.90% Cu from 165m (0.10 g/t Au, 4.30 g/t Ag & 532ppm Mo)



Further drilling targeting the eastern extent of the main historic mineralized trend (located northwest of the high-grade drilling detailed above) intersected significant mineralisation in CPG-068, with assays returning:

CPG-068: 27m @ 3.07% Cu from 74m (0.01 g/t Au, 6.56 g/t Ag & 54 ppm Mo) including 11m @ 6.56% Cu from 78m (0.01 g/t Au, 12.74 g/t Ag & 13 ppm Mo)



In addition to defining high grade centres of copper mineralization drilling continues to highlight the exploration opportunity for broader widths of copper skarn mineralization with other, recently returned, results including:

CPG-066D1: 3.44m @ 0.99% Cu from 9.56m (0.10 g/t Au, 10.17 g/t Ag & 10 ppm Mo), plus 15.00m @ 0.62% Cu from 29m (0.03 g/t Au, 4.58 g/t Ag & 110 ppm Mo), plus 4.00m @ 1.13% Cu from 33m (0.05 g/t Au, 8.00 g/t Ag & 107 ppm Mo)



With the system showing significant potential to improve at depth and similar to results returned in CPG-047 & 049, deeper drilling has also returned:

CPG-066D2: 82.0m @ 0.89% Cu from 87.0m (0.05 g/t Au, 3.62 g/t Ag & 365 ppm Mo), including 17.00m @ 2.47% Cu from 91m (0.04 g/t Au, 6.82 g/t Ag & 522 ppm Mo), including 11.40m @ 3.30% Cu from 96.60m (0.06 g/t Au, 8.54 g/t Ag & 684 ppm Mo)



Results from the 13 remaining drill holes and ongoing drilling are expected in the coming weeks.

Figure 1: Plan map of Cowley Park over LIDAR DTM. Gladiator drill collars colored by sum Cu% x Length (m), historical collars not shown. New Drill results subject to this release highlighted in yellow.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/250263_b6ad336bb4698a3a_002full.jpg

EXPLORATION STRATEGY

The ongoing drilling at Cowley Park is part of a planned 29,000m drill program targeting high-grade copper skarns throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt before Q4 2025. Drilling is designed with the following objectives:

1 - Advancing Cowley Park to resource definition and expansion:

Cowley Resource Target: Establish initial drilling framework for an inferred resource at the Cowley Park Prospect.

Cowley Exploration: Targeting upside potential for further copper-skarn mineraliszation at Cowley Park.

2 - Exploration drilling at:

Chiefs Trend: Highlight further high-grade, near-term Copper resource potential by testing near mine exploration upside.

Best Chance: Drill test of outcropping high-grade, magnetite-copper skarn mineralization and broader widths of copper-silicate skarn and test continuity of mineralization between the Best Chance Target and Arctic Chief Prospect.

Arctic Chief: Highlight continuity of high-grade near surface copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Cub Trend Exploration: Highlight continuity of high-grade, near surface, copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Drilling will be supported by planned geophysical programs including Induced Polarization (ongoing), Electromagnetic and Gravity surveys to help refine drill targeting in the prospect areas and highlight undiscovered areas of exploration potential.

Hole ID Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CuPCM

(Cu*

Int) CPG-065D2 161.54 506,196 6,715,373 -75 22

99.00 103.00 4.00 0.41 0.05 3.6 171 1.64 CPG-066D1 51.82 506,078 6,715,455 -53 8

9.56 13.00 3.44 0.99 0.1 10.17 10 3.39













29.00 44.00 15.00 0.62 0.03 4.58 110 9.25













33.00 37.00 4.00 1.13 0.05 8 107 4.50 CPG-066D2 313.94 506,079 6,715,451 -61 139

87.00 169.00 82.00 0.89 0.05 3.62 365 72.95











Incl. 91.00 108.00 17.00 2.47 0.04 6.82 522 42.07











Or 96.60 108.00 11.40 3.30 0.06 8.54 684 37.63











Or 96.60 104.00 7.40 4.63 0.06 10.97 249 34.26













189.00 213.00 24.00 0.42 0.02 1.37 199 9.98











Incl. 189.00 205.00 6.00 0.52 0.03 1.69 267 8.32













279.50 281.50 2.00 1.94 0.12 23.7 3940 3.87 CPG-067 220.98 506,178 6,715,333 -46 356

83.00 126.00 43.00 0.66 0.09 4.29 408 28.46











Incl. 83.00 89.00 16.00 1.03 0.14 8.50 568 6.19











And 109.00 113.00 6.00 1.08 0.18 7.70 515 4.32











Plus 122.00 126.00 4.00 2.33 0.38 13.90 432 9.34













136.00 152.00 16.00 0.40 0.01 1.49 171 6.40











Incl. 136.00 140.00 4.00 0.56 0.03 2.10 194 2.26 CPG-067D1 237.74 506,178 6,715,333 -60 355

103.00 129.00 26.00 3.60 0.08 7.23 324 93.64











Incl. 113.38 124.90 11.52 7.54 0.08 12.70 493 86.83













157.00 177.00 20.00 0.53 0.03 1.23 387 10.62











Incl. 165.00 169.00 4.00 1.90 0.10 4.30 532 7.58 CPG-068 237.74 506,178 6,715,333 -60 355

35.00 38.70 3.70 0.87 0.01 4.78 944 3.24













74.00 101.00 27.00 3.07 0.01 6.56 54 82.86











Incl. 78.00 89.00 11.00 6.56 0.01 12.74 13 72.20













115.00 119.00 4.00 0.53 0.01 1.50 354 2.13

Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cowley Park. Note that the quoted Intersections are not true width.

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems, holes were directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 25 samples to monitor the Laboratory. Samples are submitted to the ALS Global laboratory (Canada).

Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). Au is analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling will need to be completed by Gladiator at some stage to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required as Gladiator may not be able to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location or be able to re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or that the QA/QC might not meet the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

Director and CEO

