Angkor Resources' Oil & Gas Geoscientists Depart Canada to Phnom Penh to Develop Enercam's Onshore Oil and Gas Project, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE - (April 30, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources (Cambodia) Co. Ltd. ("EnerCam") has mobilized their senior staff to Phnom Penh Cambodia to continue this season's development work on Cambodia's Block VIII oil and gas project.

EnerCam holds a 30-year Production Sharing Contract with the Government of Cambodia to explore, develop, and produce oil and gas on Block VIII in the southwest quadrant of the country.

Keith Edwards, geophysicist, and Justin Snelling, lead geologist and reservoir specialist, have followed EnerCam's President Mike Weeks, to Phnom Penh to locate full-time residence in the Kingdom while they immediately continue their work on advancing Block VIII. The day after arrival, and while waiting for approvals for the Environment Impact Assessment and the Seismic scoping review, the veteran geoscientists will commence a 10-day plan with technical personnel from Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) to compare data.

As the project ramps up, three major milestones are underway, namely:

The Environmental Impact Assessment is before the Ministry of Environment for review and approval, The seismic scoping plan, seismic bids, and UXO analysis and clearance is being reviewed by MME for approval on the land areas submitted for seismic by EnerCam, and The geoscience team spends several days to several weeks with MME's technical advisors reviewing seismic and information with MME.

Concurrently, the logistics and finance teams are in place to ease the administrative and operational path. These positions are filled with existing Khmer personnel and residents of Cambodia.

Mike Weeks comments on the concurrent activities, "As EnerCam strives to fast-track the exploration stages of the Project so we can be drilling the first wells as soon as possible. We want the seismic to start the day after the MME and MoE approve the EIA. It's important to capitalize on time available before the heavy rains start. We anticipate these wells by EnerCam and Angkor will define Cambodia's first onshore hydrocarbon resource".

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

ANGKOR Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across expanding jurisdictions. The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 3729 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Evesham, Saskatchewan.

CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

