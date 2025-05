Appointment of CFO

April 30, 2025 - Mithril Silver and Gold Ltd. ("the Company") (ASX:MTH; TSXV:MSG) are pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Port from DFK Kidsons as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Port is a chartered accountant and partner with DFK Kidsons, with over 30 years of experience in audit and accounting services ranging from small private companies to large publicly listed multi-national groups and specialising in audit, accounting, financial reports, systems reviews, management reporting and ASX reporting services.

John Skeet Managing Director and CEO jskeet@mithrilresources.com.au +61 435 766 809 Mark Flynn Investor Relations mflynn@mithrilresources.com.au +61 416 068 733

