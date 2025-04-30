Kalo Gold Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $4,521,750

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2025 - Kalo Gold Corp. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo", "Kalo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to significant market demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $2,000,000 to $4,521,750. The upsized offering (the "Offering") will consist of up to 90,435,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $4,521,7500.

Each unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.08 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance. In addition, the expiry date of the Warrants is subject to acceleration if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") (or such other stock exchange where the Shares are then listed or quoted) is greater than $0.15 for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days, in which case the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated to a date that is thirty (30) days following the date the Company provides notice to the Warrant holders, by way of a news release, that the expiry date has been accelerated.

The Offering is subject to TSXV approval. The Units and the underlying Shares and Warrants (including the Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants) will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering as follows:

an up to 9,000-metre diamond drilling program on the Company's 100% owned, 367 square kilometre, Vatu Aurum Project located in the Republic of Fiji: Initial focus -- Namalau Trend: Drilling, expected to commence in June, 2025.

Advancing other targets: As new information emerges from concurrent trenching and geological work, the campaign will expand to test additional epithermal upwelling zones in the Loma and Buca Trends.

Qiriyaga Complex drilling: The Company is also planning further drilling at the Qiriyaga Complex, targeting high-grade diatreme and surge deposits that have emerged as priority zones.

Fully preserved, untested system: The Company's geological modelling suggests that Vatu Aurum hosts a vertically intact epithermal system -- largely untested by drilling -- offering an exceptional discovery opportunity. general working capital; and marketing purposes.

ABOUT KALO GOLD CORP.

Kalo Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focused on epithermal gold deposits on the Company's Vatu Aurum Project, located on Vanua Levu (North Island). Kalo holds 100% of two Special Prospecting Licenses covering 367 km², encompassing a regional back-arc basin with volcanic calderas. Historical and ongoing exploration has identified numerous priority epithermal gold targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For more information, please write to info@kalogoldcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

