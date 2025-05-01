Element79 Announces Extension to Proposed Spin Out and Merger

VANCOUVER, May 1, 2025 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company") announces that, in connection with its previously announced proposed arrangement transaction with Synergy Metals Corp. ("Synergy") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated January 10, 2025 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), it has entered an amending agreement dated April 30, 2025, to extend the proposed deadline for completion of the transactions contemplated by the Arrangement Agreement to August 31, 2025.

The Company also announces that, in connection with the previously announced amalgamation anticipated to follow such arrangement pursuant to a merger agreement dated January 10, 2025 (the "Merger Agreement"), between Synergy, Synergy's wholly owned subsidiary, 1515041 B.C. Ltd. ("Synergy SubCo"), and 1425957 B.C. Ltd. ("142"), it has entered an amending agreement dated April 30, 2025, to extend outside date for completion of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement to August 31, 2025.

The Company remains committed to both the proposed arrangement and the subsequent proposed amalgamation of Synergy SubCo and 142 in connection with the acquisition by Synergy of all of the issued and outstanding shares of 142, as further described in its press release dated January 13, 2025.

