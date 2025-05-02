Orosur Mining Inc Announces Granting of RSUs

LONDON, May 2, 2025 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces the granting of an aggregate of 7,550,000 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") to directors, officers, employees and consultants, upon recommendation of the Company's Remuneration Committee, in recognition of the Company's recent performance and as incentivisation for future performance.

Further to the award of the RSUs set out above, the total number of shares under Option, RSUs and DSUs is 18,538,332 which represents 5.9% of the non-diluted issued share capital of the Company.

Award of Options and RSUs

In line with the Company's Equity Incentive Plan which was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM in December 2023, officers, employees and consultants of the Company have been granted a total of 3,400,000 RSUs and 4,150,000 RSUs were also granted to Directors. The RSUs entitle the holder to new common shares of the Company upon the vesting conditions for the RSU being satisfied. There is no price paid for the RSUs and they expire three years after the date of grant. The RSUs shall vest in two equal parts: half on the first anniversary of this grant and half on the second anniversary.

A summary of Director and Officer RSU grants and resultant interests is as follows:

Directors & Officers RSUs awarded Total RSUs DSUs and options held % Shareholding currently held in the Company Louis Castro 1,850,000 4,500,000 0.07 % Brad George 1,400,000 3,290,000 0.10 % Thomas Masney 450,000 870,000 - Nick von Schirnding 450,000 1,020,000 - Omar Gonzalez 100,000 350,000 - Joaquín Sarroca 950,000 1,726,666 0.04 % Total 5,200,000 11,756,666 0.21 %

Note 1: Percentage interest in total number of common shares currently issued

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons associated closely with them:

1 Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Full Name i. Louis Castro ii. Bradley George iii. Thomas Masney iv. Nick von Schirnding v. Joaquin Sarroca vi. Omar Gonzalez 2 Reason for notification a) Position/Status i) Chairman of the Board ii) CEO and Director iii) Non-Executive Director iv) Non-Executive Director v) Company Secretary and Corporate Counsel vi) CFO b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Orosur Mining Inc b) LEI 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Granting of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") b) Identification code ISIN:CA6871961059 c) Nature of transaction Grant of RSUs d) Prices and volumes i) 1,850,000 RSUs ii) 1,400,000 RSUs iii) 450,000 RSUs iv) 450,000 RSUs v) 950,000 RSUs vi) 100,000 RSUs e) Aggregated information Grant of a total of 5,200,000 RSUs at nil price f) Date of transaction May 1, 2025 g) Place of transaction Outside of trading venue

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria.

