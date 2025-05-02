American Rare Earths Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, May 02, 2025 - American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) ("ARR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce two key leadership appointments as it continues to advance its U.S.-based rare earths strategy: the appointment of Mr. Brian Arkell as a U.S.-based Non-Executive Director, and Ms. Megan McPherson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 5, 2025.

Brian Arkell Appointed as US-Based Non-Executive Director

Mr. Arkell brings over 35 years of international experience in mineral exploration, mine development, and operations, with a distinguished track record advancing world-class gold and copper-gold projects across the Americas and Southeast Asia. His notable contributions include key roles in the development of the Yanacocha gold mine in Peru, the Batu Hijau copper-gold mine in Indonesia, the Merian gold mine in Suriname, and the Magino gold mine in Canada.

From 2018 to 2023, Brian served as Vice President of Exploration and Mine Technical Services at Argonaut Gold, overseeing exploration, mine planning, geology, and corporate reserves across five operating mines and several development-stage projects. He previously held senior roles including CEO of Caza Gold Corp., SVP of Exploration and Corporate Development at Rio Novo Gold Inc., and spent over two decades with Newmont Mining Corporation, culminating as Director of Geology and Exploration for South America.

Mr. Arkell currently serves as Vice President of Exploration and Technical Services at Cabral Gold Inc. He holds a B.S. in Geology and Engineering from the University of Maryland and an M.S. in Geology from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. He is a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME), a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists. He is also recognised as a Qualified Person under Canadian NI 43-101 standards and a Competent Person under the Australian JORC Code.

Megan McPherson Appointed Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Megan McPherson will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 5, 2025. Megan is a highly regarded finance and governance professional with more than 23 years of experience, including CFO and Company Secretary roles at multiple ASX-listed mining companies. Most recently, she served as CFO and then Company Secretary at Group 6 Metals Ltd..

As CFO and a key member of ARR's executive team, Megan will oversee the Company's financial operations, including capital management, treasury, compliance, investor relations, and risk management.

Megan holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Wollongong and is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ).

Chairman Richard Hudson commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Megan and Brian to the team at a pivotal time for American Rare Earths. Megan brings deep financial expertise and proven leadership across the mining sector, while Brian's extensive technical and operational experience in the Americas will be invaluable as we advance Halleck Creek. Their appointments significantly enhance our strength and position us for continued growth."

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Chairman of American Rare Earths Ltd..

About American Rare Earths Limited:

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) is a critical minerals company at the forefront of reshaping the U.S. rare earths industry. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc., the company is advancing the Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming-a world-class rare earth deposit with the potential to secure America's critical mineral independence for generations. The Halleck Creek Project boasts a JORC-compliant resource of 2.63 billion tonnes, representing approximately 16% of the greater Halleck Creek project surface area, making it one of the largest rare earth deposits in the United States. Located on Wyoming State land, the Cowboy State Mine within Halleck Creek offers cost-efficient open-pit mining methods and benefits from streamlined permitting processes in this mining-friendly state.

With plans for onsite mineral processing and separation facilities, Halleck Creek is strategically positioned to reduce U.S. reliance on imports-predominantly from China-while meeting the growing demand for rare earth elements essential to defense, advanced technologies, and economic security. As exploration progresses, the project's untapped potential on both State and Federal lands further reinforces its significance as a cornerstone of U.S. supply chain security. In addition to its resource potential, American Rare Earths is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices and continues to collaborate with U.S. Government-supported R&D programs to develop innovative extraction and processing technologies for rare earth elements.

The opportunities ahead for Halleck Creek are transformational, positioning it as a multi-generational resource that aligns with U.S. national priorities for critical mineral independence.

