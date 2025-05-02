Batero Gold Announces Strategic Board and Management Changes

Vancouver, May 2, 2025 - Batero Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAT) (FSE: 68B) (OTC Pink: BELDF) (the "Company" or "Batero") is pleased to announce a strategic change to its senior leadership team and to its board of directors ("Board"). Mr. Ivo Bravo has stepped down as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary and Mr. Gonzalo de Losada has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company and has resigned from the Board.

The Company welcomes Diego Heilbrunn Navarro-Grau to the role of Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company and Gustavo Noriega Bentin to the role of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. "I'm excited to take on the role of CEO and work alongside Gustavo and the Board as we enter into a new phase of development," said Mr. Heilbrunn. "Batero is well positioned in the current market with gold prices at all time highs, and I look forward to advancing the Company's La Cumbre Gold Project in Risaralda, Colombia."

Mr. Heilbrunn is a director of Antioquia Gold Inc., a mining company with operating mines in Peru and Colombia, and the former CEO and current director of Grupo HNG, a Peruvian business group with controlling and non-controlling interests in companies across technology, services, education, infrastructure and industrial sectors. Mr Bentin is the current Chief Financial Officer of Antioquia Gold Inc. and a former director of Ferreycorp, a leading Peruvian corporation dedicated to the provision of heavy machinery and specialized services in Peru.

The Company also welcomes Luis Garcia Rosell A. to its Board. Mr. Rosell has extensive corporate experience in leading national and multinational business groups, and was the general manager and Executive Chairman of the Board of Petroperú, a Peruvian state-owned enterprise dedicated to the transportation, refining, distribution and commercialization of fuels and other petroleum products. The appointment of Mr. Rosell to the Board increases the size of the Board from three to four directors.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Gonzalo de Losada and Mr. Ivo Bravo for their work with the Company over the years and wishes them all the best with their future endeavours.

