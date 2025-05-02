Red Canyon Closes Private Placement

Vancouver - Red Canyon Resources Ltd. ("Red Canyon" or the "Company") (CSE: REDC | OTCQB: REDRF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of April 7, 2025, it has closed the last tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,640,440 through the issuance of 10,252,750 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.24 for a term of 24 months.

An initial tranche of 9,377,750 Units for gross proceeds of $1,500,440 closed on April 7, 2025 as previously announced. The final tranche of 875,000 Units for gross proceeds of $140,000 closed on May 2, 2025 and the securities are restricted from trading until September 3, 2025. No commissions were paid in connection with the final tranche.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration activities at the Company's western United States and British Columbia projects and for general working capital.

About Red Canyon Resources

Red Canyon Resources Ltd. (CSE: REDC | OTCQB: REDRF) is a geoscience-driven, discovery-focused mineral exploration company focused on exploring North America's top copper jurisdictions. The Company's core goal is to make impactful copper discoveries to benefit all stakeholders. Red Canyon has a portfolio of 100% owned copper and copper-gold porphyry exploration projects. The Company's technical team consists of experienced geoscientists with diverse capital market, small cap and major mining company backgrounds, and a track record of success.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.redcanyonresources.com.

Red Canyon is part of the NewQuest Capital Group which is a discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of mineral projects and companies. Further information about NewQuest can be found on the company website at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Wendell Zerb, P. Geol

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 681-9100

wzerb@redcanyonresources.com

For further information, please contact:

Brennan Zerb

Investor Relations Manager

+1 (778) 867-5016

bzerb@redcanyonresources.com

