Blackrock Silver Announces Filing of Amended Tonopah West Technical Report

Vancouver, May 2, 2025 - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces that it has filed on SEDAR+ an amended technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of Mineral Resources, Tonopah West Silver-Gold Project, Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, USA" effective September 4, 2024 and dated April 24, 2025 (the "Amended Technical Report") for the Company's 100%-owned Tonopah West silver-gold project following a technical disclosure review completed by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC").

The Amended Technical Report addresses comments raised by the BCSC with respect to compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and Form 43-101F1, and supersedes certain disclosure included in the previously filed technical report for Tonopah West dated October 11, 2024. The comments addressed by the Company in the Amended Technical Report include the addition of cautionary language prescribed by NI 43-101 in respect of disclosure of the results of a preliminary economic assessment that is based on inferred mineral resources, the addition of Section 19 (Market Studies and Contracts), additional disclosure to Section 21 (Capital and Operating Costs) in respect of capital costs estimates and other minor revisions as requested by the BCSC. The mineral resource estimate and the results of the preliminary economic assessment for Tonopah West included in the Amended Technical Report have not changed.

The Amended Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). A copy of the Amended Technical Report is also available on the Company's website.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

