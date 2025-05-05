Laramide's La Jara Mesa Uranium Project Designated for U.S. Federal Permitting Priority Under U.S. Critical Minerals Initiative

TORONTO, May 5, 2025 - Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned La Jara Mesa Uranium Project, located in the Grants Mineral Belt of New Mexico, has been added to the U.S. Federal Permitting Dashboard. This designation, made under Executive Order 13817 to ensure reliable supplies of critical minerals, identifies La Jara Mesa's strategic importance to domestic uranium production.

The inclusion of La Jara Mesa on the Federal Permitting Dashboard is part of a second wave of critical mineral production projects submitted under President Trump's Executive Order for increasing American mineral production. This designation enhances transparency and accountability by making environmental review timelines publicly accessible through the Dashboard. The public tracking system enables government, industry, and community stakeholders to monitor progress and ensures a more efficient and coordinated permitting process.

"We are very pleased that La Jara Mesa has been recognized as a priority critical minerals project and included on the U.S. federal Permitting Dashboard," said Marc Henderson, President and CEO of Laramide Resources. "This designation is a meaningful milestone that reflects both the strategic value of uranium to U.S. energy security and the importance of developing domestic sources of supply. The enhanced transparency and coordination process will facilitate an efficient path forward to advancing La Jara Mesa to production."

About La Jara Mesa

The La Jara Mesa Uranium Project is a significant development-stage asset owned by Laramide Resources Ltd., situated in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of Cibola County, New Mexico. This sandstone-hosted uranium deposit lies approximately 10 miles northeast of the town of Grants, within the Mount Taylor Ranger District of the Cibola National Forest.

The project has a National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate of approximately 7.26 million pounds of U₃O₈ in the Measured and Indicated categories, contained within 1.56 million tons at an average grade of 0.23% U₃O₈. Additionally, there are 3.17 million pounds of U₃O₈ in the Inferred category, within 793,161 tons at an average grade of 0.20% U₃O₈.

Laramide has been actively progressing through the permitting process. The U.S. Forest Service is preparing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to assess the development of an underground uranium mine and associated surface facilities.

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size and production potential, and the two large development projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects. As well, Laramide has expanded its pipeline with strategic exploration in Kazakhstan where the company is exploring over 5,500 km2 of the prolific Chu-Sarysu Basin for world class roll-front deposits which are amenable to in-situ recovery.

