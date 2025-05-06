Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

13:33 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, May 06, 2025 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("the Company") (NYSE American, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held at St Helier, Jersey today.

The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 92, representing 58.27% of the Company's outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(i), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the nominees proposed for re-election as directors:

Nominee Vote type Voted %
Mark Learmonth For 10,128,948 99.52%
Against 48,343 0.48%
Abstain 1,019,818
John Kelly For 10,889,477 97.37%
Against 294,188 2.63%
Abstain 13,444
Nick Clarke For 11,091,699 99.18%
Against 91,966 0.82%
Abstain 13,444
Geralda Wildschutt For 10,301,833 92.11%
Against 882,200 7.89%
Abstain 13,076
Gordon Wylie For 10,293,398 92.04%
Against 890,467 7.96%
Abstain 13,244
Victor Gapare For 10,906,885 97.52%
Against 276,940 2.48%
Abstain 13,284
Tariro Gadzikwa For 11,082,442 99.10%
Against 101,183 0.90%
Abstain 13,484
Stefan Buys For 11,134,799 99.56%
Against 49,026 0.44%
Abstain 13,284
Lesley Goldwasser For 11,145,594 99.65%
Against 39,318 0.35%
Abstain 12,197


Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:

  • BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to approve their remuneration; and
  • Mr. Wylie, Ms. Wildschutt, Ms. Gadzikwa and Ms. Goldwasser were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 26, 2025 which are available on the Company's website at:

https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/#shareholder-meeting-documents

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Panmure (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Ailsa MacMaster
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Bergbau
Jersey (Kanalinsel)
A2DY13
JE00BF0XVB15
www.caledoniamining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap