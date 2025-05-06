Menü Artikel
Novo Resources Releases Updated Corporate Presentation

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

PERTH, May 06, 2025 - Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to announce the release of its updated corporate presentation, now available on the Company's website.

The new presentation outlines Novo's strategic priorities, exploration results, project advancements, and near-term catalysts. It offers investors a clear and current view of Novo's evolving growth strategy and its portfolio of high-potential gold assets.

"Our updated corporate presentation reflects the significant progress we've made across our exploration portfolio," said Mr. Michael Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and acting CEO of Novo Resources. "As we continue to unlock value across our projects, we remain focused on delivering disciplined growth and long-term value for shareholders."

The presentation is available for download at: PowerPoint Presentation

ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia.

Novo's key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where De Grey Mining is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as De Grey's 12.7 Moz Hemi Project. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has recently strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the TechGen John Bull Gold Project in the New England Orogen of NSW, and Manhattan Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. Both projects demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo's strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. These high-grade gold projects compliment the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo's website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.

CONTACT

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 8 6400 6100
info@novoresources.com		 North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
leo@novoresources.com		 Media:
Cameron Gilenko
+61 466 984 953
cameron.gilenko@sodali.com


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3b88a1a-6cf6-4515-8640-9c4036f24049



