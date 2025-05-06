Sranan Gold Announces Preparations for Initial Drilling Campaign Are Underway Following Positive Engagement with Local Community in Suriname

Vancouver, May 6, 2025 - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that work has commenced in preparation for the Company's upcoming initial drilling campaign at the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname.

Sranan geologists and crew are in the field to sample the active workings generated by local miners. This work will be extended along the 4.5 km Poeketi-Randy trend and then extensions of this trend.

Sranan has purchased two Hydracore 2000 drills which are expected to arrive in Suriname in late May with phase 1 drilling expected to commence in the second quarter of 2025, after field evaluation and camp construction. The Company's decision to acquire its own drills is a result of expanding gold potential based on re-evaluation of historical data and the Lidar data and Sranan interpretation, which suggests three parallel zones of mineralization. The Company is increasing its initial 1,500-meter drilling campaign to 10,000 meters. The acquisition of drills will assist in expediting the drill program and is also expected to significantly reduce drilling cost.

Johnston Exploration Consulting, a drilling team with extensive in-country experience and a proven record of drill performance, has been contracted to improve efficiency of the drill program.

Engagement with community leaders of the nearby Poeketi Village brings the community's skills, regional knowledge and manpower to aid in the Company's exploration efforts.

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP Exploration and Corporate Development of Sranan Gold, commented: "Our team of local geologists is working with members of the local community and drawing upon their skills and knowledge. Knowledge of ongoing sampling and mapping in areas of active mining by local members of the community is invaluable and will contribute to our drill results."

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43‐101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP Exploration and Corporate Development.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.

Sranan Gold is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.

For more information, visit sranangold.com.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's future exploration plans. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250797