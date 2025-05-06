Precipitate Identifies New Gold-in-Soil Anomaly Measuring 1.2 Kilometres in Length at the Juan de Herrera Project, Dominican Republic

Vancouver - Precipitate Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Precipitate") (TSXV: PRG, OTCQB: PREIF) is pleased to announce a newly identified gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly located in the north-central portion of the 100% owned Juan de Herrera Project ("Juan de Herrera" and the "Project") in the Dominican Republic.

The Company has identified a new prospective gold-in-soil anomaly measuring approximately 1.2 kilometres long (north-south) and about 100m wide (east-west). This multi-element soil anomaly, dubbed the LP Zone, is located in the north-central part of the Project, approximately 2.5 kilometers south of the CN Zone and 14 kilometres north of the Ginger Ridge Zone. The gold anomaly is co-incident with additional pathfinder elements, such as lead, arsenic, antimony, zinc, mercury, cadmium and barium, which is a common geochemical signature for both epithermal gold and/or volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization styles found in Tireo Formation rocks. Follow up programs of rock sampling and hand trenching are planned to assess the nature and potential of the LP Zone's surface mineralization. See accompanying Figure 1 and Figure 2 below for more details.

Jeffrey Wilson, Precipitate's President and CEO stated, "We continue to be pleased with the results of the ongoing, and increasingly aggressive, fieldwork being conducted throughout the Company's Juan de Herrera Project. Sequential programs of sampling and mapping, along with other types of fieldwork, have successfully discovered multiple sizeable new geochemical anomalies throughout the project, with priority anomalies subsequently being advanced through follow up work. We're impressed by the number of anomalous areas now outlined throughout the project and are keen to pursue both reconnaissance work over underexplored areas, while applying more advanced exploration programs, such as geophysical surveying, over known areas, as a means of identifying and prioritizing zones our geological team deems most prospective for drill testing in the near-term."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Gold-in-Soil Geochemical map, LP Zone of the Juan de Herrera Project



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Multi-Element Soil Anomaly, IP Zone, of the Juan de Herrera Project

Low-cost soil sampling continues to be a proven, effective, and efficient tool for identifying new mineralized anomalies with prospective VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) and epithermal styles of mineralization in the Tireo Gold Camp, where Juan de Herrera is located. The LP Zone was delineated through the collection and analysis of 1,860 soil samples. While various other work programs continue throughout the Project, the Company will follow up on these latest results from the LP Zone with additional mapping and sampling to better understand the zone and refine its ongoing potential. Results from this planned work will be reported as it becomes available.

The Company's website has additional information, maps and figures of recent and historical Juan de Herrera project data.

For reference: g/t = grams per tonne, Au = gold, m = metres, millivolts per volt = mv/v, IP = induced polarization

This news release has been reviewed by Michael Moore, Vice President, Exploration of Precipitate Gold Corporation, the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under NI 43-101 standards.

Rock and soil samples were bagged, sealed and delivered directly to Bureau Veritas ("BV") preparation facility in Maimon Dominican Republic where they were dried, crushed (or sieved in the case of soils; preparation code SS80) and pulped. Sample pulps were then delivered to BV facilities in Vancouver British Columbia Canada for analyses (an ISO 9001 accredited facility). Rock samples were crushed to with more than 70% passing 2mm mesh and split using a riffle splitter (code PRP70-250). An approximately 250-gram sub-sample split was pulverized to minus 200 mesh (74?m). A 15-gram sub-split from the resulting pulp was then subjected to aqua regia digestion and multi-element ICP-ES/MS analysis (code AQ201); samples with results with gold greater than 2 g/t were subjected to a gold (and selective silver) fire assay analysis and a gravimetric finish (30 g pulp; ICP-ES finish; code FA530-Au, Ag) and samples with results with copper greater than 2,000 ppm were subjected to 0.5 gram pulp 4-acid digestion and a selective ICP-MS analyses (code MA404). All coarse rejects and pulps are currently stored at BV.

About the Juan de Herrera Project:

The Juan de Herrera Project is owned 100% by Precipitate Gold Corp. and comprised of approximately 12,706 hectares located immediately adjacent to GoldQuest Mining's Romero gold-copper project within the Upper Cretaceous aged package of volcanic and sedimentary Tireo Gold Formation in San Juan Province of Dominican Republic. The project hosts intermediate sulphidation epithermal and VMS style exploration targets. Work to date, including extensive project wide geochemical and geophysical surveying and limited diamond drilling, has delineated and outlined multiple anomalous zones of gold and/or copper mineralization warranting additional exploration and drilling. Approximately 5.0 million gold equivalent ounces have been discovered and advanced in the Tireo Formation belt in the last decade, while vast areas of similarly prospective and proximal terrain, such as that situated within Precipitate's Juan de Herrera project, remain largely underexplored.

About Precipitate Gold:

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Dominican Republic, including its 100% owned Juan de Herrera project located immediately adjacent to GoldQuest Mining's Romero Project, its 100% owned Pueblo Grande project located immediately adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo mine operated by Barrick, and its 100% owned Ponton project located 30km east of the Pueblo Viejo mine. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value, in other favourable jurisdictions.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.precipitategold.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Precipitate Gold Corp.,

"Jeffrey Wilson"

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Tel: 604-558-0335 Toll Free: 855-558-0335 investor@precipitategold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Precipitate Gold Corp.'s ("Precipitate" or the "Company") current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Company and on assumptions it believes are reasonable. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Precipitate to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the exploration concessions may not be granted on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the concessions acquired by the Company may not have attributes similar to those of surrounding properties; delay or failure to receive governmental or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation affecting mining; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. Although Precipitate has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Precipitate does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.