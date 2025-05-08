Unigold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of $146,600

Toronto, May 7, 2025 - Unigold Inc. (TSXV: UGD) (OTC Pink: UGDIF) (FSE: UGB1) ("Unigold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 1,832,500 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of $146,600 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.12 until four years following the date of issue.

No finders were paid in connection with this closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the Company's continued permitting and development on its Neita Sur Concession in the Dominican Republic, and for general working capital purposes. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

