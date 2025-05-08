CSE Bulletin: Notice of Distribution - Star Copper Corp. (STCU)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 8 mai/May 2025) - Star Copper Corp. ("Star Copper" or the "Company") has announced that, further to its news release dated May 6, 2025, the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") will become effective on May 9, 2025 (the "Effective Date").

Star Copper shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 8, 2025 (the "Shareholders") will receive, for each existing common share of the Company held immediately prior to the Effective Date: (i) one identical replacement common share of Star Copper under a new ISIN / CUSIP (each, a "New Star Copper Share"); and (ii) one-third of one common share under a new ISIN / CUSIP (each whole common share, a "Spinco Share") in the authorized capital of Alpha Copper Corp.

For further information please see the Company news release.

_________________________________

Star Copper Corp. (« Star Copper » ou la « Société ») a annoncé que, suite à son communiqué de presse du 6 mai 2025, le plan d'arrangement annoncé précédemment (l'« Arrangement ») entrera en vigueur le 9 mai 2025 (la « Date d'Entrée en Vigueur »).

Les actionnaires de Star Copper inscrits à la fermeture des bureaux le 8 mai 2025 (les « Actionnaires ») recevront, pour chaque action ordinaire existante de la Société détenue immédiatement avant la Date d'Entrée en Vigueur : (i) une action ordinaire de remplacement identique de Star Copper sous un nouveau code ISIN/CUSIP (chacune, une « Nouvelle Action Star Copper ») ; et (ii) un tiers d'action ordinaire sous un nouveau code ISIN/CUSIP (chaque action ordinaire entière, une « Action Spinco ») du capital autorisé d'Alpha Copper Corp.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de la société.