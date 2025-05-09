American Creek Resources Announces Grant of Options and Option Repricing

Cardston, May 9, 2025 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) (the "Company" or "American Creek") announces that it has today granted incentive options to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 22,810,000 common shares pursuant to the Company's share option plan. These options are fully vested on grant and are exercisable for a period of ten years at a price of $0.09 per share. The incentive options are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from issuance.

The Company's stock option plan is administered by American Creek's Board of Directors and is a "rolling" 10% stock option plan. The aggregate number of optioned common shares that may be issued upon the exercise of stock options granted under the stock option plan may not exceed 10% of the number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the time of granting of options. In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies, as the stock option plan is a "rolling" stock option plan, it must receive approval of the Company's shareholders yearly at the Company's annual general meeting. The stock option plan authorizing the issuance of these incentive options was approved at the most recent annual general meeting held on November 27, 2024.

American Creek also announces that the Board of Directors has approved the repricing of the exercise price of a total of 8,600,000 outstanding incentive options from $0.18 to $0.09 per common share, and a total of 5,600,000 outstanding incentive options from $0.20 to $0.09 per common share. The repricing of these options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The repricing of 10,850,000 incentive options held by insiders of the Company is also subject to the approval of disinterested shareholders of the Company at American Creek's next annual general meeting of shareholders, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Details regarding the repricing of these options will be further disclosed in the Company's information circular for its next annual general meeting.

About American Creek and the Treaty Creek Project

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project, a joint venture with Tudor Gold Corp. located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

American Creek holds a fully carried 20% interest in the Treaty Creek Project until a production notice is given, meaning that no exploration or development costs are incurred by American Creek until such time as a production notice has been issued. American Creek shareholders have a unique opportunity to avoid the dilutive effects of exploration while maintaining their full 20% exposure to one of the world's most exciting mega deposits.

The Company also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops, BC.

