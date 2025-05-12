PAN GLOBAL INTERCEPTS 1.5% COPPER OVER 8m AT LA ROMANA TARGET AND DISCOVERS COPPER-TIN-SILVER AT LA PANTOJA TARGET, SOUTHERN SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQB: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

Drill results confirm strong VMS-style mineralization at La Romana continues northwest and remains open on strike and at depth, including 1.51% copper, 0.02% tin and 3.6 g/t silver over 8m

Initial drilling at La Pantoja target highlights new zone of copper-tin mineralization beneath La Romana, including copper assays up to 5.36%

Drilling underway at the Bravo target 1km east of La Romana, and the Providencia target in the Cármenes Project, northern Spain

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2025 - Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce positive results for three additional step-out drillholes at the La Romana target ("La Romana"), and three initial drill results at the La Pantoja target ("La Pantoja") west of La Romana, in the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

La Romana drill highlights

Drillhole LRD186 - northwest step out, open at depth 8.0m at 1.57% CuEq 1 (1.51% Cu, 0.02% Sn, 3.6 g/t Ag) from 123m, including 3.0m at 3.35% CuEq 1 (3.20% Cu, 0.04% Sn, 7.8 g/t Ag)

Drillhole LRD184 - near-surface, up-dip extension 16.0m at 0.65% CuEq 1 (0.53% Cu, 0.04% Sn, 2.2 g/t Ag) from 44m, including 8.0m at 1.08% CuEq 1 (0.92% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 3.8 g/t Ag) 3.0m at 2.06% CuEq 1 (1.88% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 8.5 g/t Ag) 2.0m at 1.16% CuEq 1 (1.12% Cu, <0.01% Sn, 3.0 g/t Ag) from 138m

Drillhole LRD185 - down-dip extension, open at depth 5.0m at 0.66% CuEq 1 (0.63% Cu, 0.01% Sn, 2.0 g/t Ag) from 133m, and 9.0m at 0.69% CuEq 1 (0.55% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 1.7 g/t Ag) from 180m, including 3m at 1.13% CuEq 1 (0.91% Cu, 0.08% Sn, 2.6 g/t Ag)



La Pantoja drill highlights

Drillhole LPD01 1.35m at 1.83% CuEq 1 (1.80% Cu, <0.01% Sn, 3.5 g/t Ag) from 76.75m, and 3.0m at 1.70% CuEq 1 (1.53% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 3.9 g/t Ag) from 97m Wide tin anomalous zone, 22.0m at 0.05% Sn from 116m, including 6.0m at 0.11% Sn

Drillhole LPD03 1.0m at 5.42% CuEq 1 (5.36% Cu, <0.01% Sn, 8.7 g/t Ag) from 117m



"The first results from the 2025 multi-target Escacena drill program confirm that the higher-grade copper-tin corridor at La Romana remains open to the northwest with the mineralized trend now extending over 1.7km east-west. New downhole electro-magnetic geophysics (DHEM) indicates excellent potential to expand the higher-grade zone at depth at La Romana. We are also pleased to report that a similar style of mineralization has been intersected in the maiden drill program at the La Pantoja target to the west of La Romana," said Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO.

"The early results at La Pantoja confirm a new zone of copper-tin mineralization stratigraphically beneath La Romana, providing further confirmation of the potential for additional discoveries at the Escacena Project. La Pantoja is a large-scale target with compelling geophysical indicators of stronger mineralization at depth. We look forward to advancing this target with further drilling."

Drilling continues at the flagship Escacena Project in southern Spain, with the focus on the high-priority Bravo target east of La Romana where wet weather initially hampered access, and at the Providencia target in the Cármenes Project in northern Spain. Additional drill results will be announced over the coming weeks.

Key points about the new results:

La Romana

Step-out drilling was focused on testing the western extent of the near-surface higher-grade copper mineralization

Drillhole LRD186 with 8.0m at 1.5% Cu confirms the continuity of the La Romana target extending the higher-grade zone 50m, and remains wide-open at depth to the northwest

Excellent potential to extend the higher-grade zone coincident with an untested downhole electro-magnetic anomaly (190m x 70m) projecting down-dip from drillhole LRD186

Two additional wide-spaced step-out drillholes (LRD 187 and LRD188) indicate the mineralized trend at La Romana extends a further 300m to the west, with more than a 1.7 km strike-length overall

Assay results are pending for two westernmost drillholes at La Romana (LRD187 and LRD188), and DHEM is in-progress in hole LRD188

Additional step-out drillholes are planned, aiming to add to a maiden resource

La Pantoja

Large geophysical target located west of La Romana, with a 500m NW-SE orientation, and extending to over 600m depth

Geophysical indicators (Heliborne-EM and IP) at La Pantoja are analogous to those at La Romana with coincident copper-tin-silver mineralization

Initial drilling in the upper part of the target confirms copper-tin mineralization and extensive related mineral alteration at stratigraphic levels beneath La Romana

Heliborne EM and new DHEM survey results suggest stronger mineralization exists laterally and at depth

Results suggest additional untested mineral potential beneath La Romana, at depths below current drilling

Table 1 -Selected Drill Results from La Romana (LRD184 to LRD186) and La Pantoja (LPD01 to LPD03)

Drillhole From To Interval CuEq1 Cu Sn Ag Pb Zn True

Thickness m m m % % % g/t ppm ppm (m) LRD184 44.00 60.00 16.00 0.65 0.53 0.04 2.2 16 87 15.2 including 52.00 60.00 8.00 1.08 0.92 0.05 3.8 28 114 7.6 including 57.00 60.00 3.00 2.06 1.88 0.05 8.5 67 183 2.9 and 138.00 140.00 2.00 1.16 1.12 <0.01 3.0 47 107 1.9 LRD185 133.00 138.00 5.00 0.66 0.63 0.01 2.0 155 409 2.1 including 133.00 134.00 1.00 1.38 1.31 0.02 4.5 255 1190 0.7 and 180.00 189.00 9.00 0.69 0.55 0.05 1.7 14 73 6.3 including 186.00 189.00 3.00 1.13 0.91 0.08 2.6 30 101 2.1 LRD186 123.00 131.00 8.00 1.57 1.51 0.02 3.6 11 93 7.8 including 127.00 130.00 3.00 3.35 3.20 0.04 7.8 21 125 2.9 including 129.00 130.00 1.00 7.00 6.73 0.07 14.6 29 207 1.0 and 165.00 166.00 1.00 1.19 1.10 0.03 1.7 17 80 1.0 and 183.00 185.00 2.00 0.69 0.64 0.02 1.0 34 166 2.0 and 224.00 225.00 1.00 0.63 0.60 <0.01 3.5 38 72 1.0 LPD01 41.00 42.00 1.00 0.93 0.79 0.05 2.0 19 83 0.8 and 53.00 54.00 1.00 0.56 0.46 0.04 0.7 6 49 0.8 and 76.75 78.10 1.35 1.83 1.80 <0.01 3.5 34 138 1.1 and 97.00 100.00 3.00 1.70 1.53 0.05 3.9 31 118 2.5 including 98.00 99.00 1.00 2.79 2.5 0.10 7.0 58 168 0.8 and 121.00 143.00 22.00 0.17 0.02 0.05 0.3 6 49 17.9 including 137.00 143,00 6.00 0.33 0.02 0.11 0.3 8 48 4.9 LPD02 81.00 95.00 14.00 0.16 0.14 0.01 <0.1 11 117 11.9 LPD03 117.00 118.00 1.00 5.42 5.36 <0.01 8.7 36 145 0.9



1 Copper Equivalent = CuEq. CuEq is calculated using Cu, Sn, and Ag grades. Metallurgical recoveries include 86% for Cu, 68% for Sn and 56% for Ag, based on preliminary studies performed by Wardell Armstrong International and MinePro. The CuEq calculation uses US$ 8,693/tonne Cu, US$ 29,069/tonne Sn and US$ 23.72/oz Ag, corresponding to the three-year monthly price averages to July 2023. The effective formula is [CuEq %] = [Cu %] + 2.6440 * [Sn %] + 0.0057 * [Ag ppm]

Table 2 - Drillhole Collar Information

Hole ID Easting2 Northing2 Azimuth (º) Dip (º) Length (m) LRD184 735892 4152780 180 -60 152.40 LRD185 735907 4152848 0 -90 240.00 LRD186 735819 4152936 220 -50 229.50 LPD01 735553 4152918 190 -75 359.00 LPD02 735400 4152930 180 -70 239.25 LPD03 735581 4152965 180 -70 337.25



2 Coordinate system: UTM29N ERTS89

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near the operating mine at Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes (Grupo México) is in the final permitting stage for mine development. The Escacena Project hosts Pan Global's La Romana and La Pantoja copper-tin-silver discoveries and the Cañada Honda copper-gold discovery. Escacena hosts a number of other prospective targets, including Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, Romana Norte, San Pablo, Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, and Cortijo.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company's second project, at Cármenes, in northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

Qualified Persons

Álvaro Merino, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information for this media release. Mr. Merino is not independent of the Company.

QA/QC

Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.5 to 2m. Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.

Samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland. All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold analysis was by 50gm fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP22) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP61). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62).

www.panglobalresources.com

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this media release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this media release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this media release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-global-intercepts-1-5-copper-over-8m-at-la-romana-target-and-discovers-copper-tin-silver-at-la-pantoja-target-southern-spain-302451565.html

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.