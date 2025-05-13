REV Explores Expanded Gold Opportunity at JMW Property in Heart of Quebec Gold Camp

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2025 - REV Exploration Corp. ("REV" or the "Company") (TSXV: REVX), formerly Gitennes Exploration, is pleased to announce ongoing compilation of data and reinterpretation of its 100%-owned JMW Gold Property in Northern Quebec's very active Chapais-Chibougamau mining camp, part of the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

JMW, where nearly three dozen holes have been drilled historically including five by Gitennes, is along the same trend as IAMGOLD's multi-million ounce Nelligan deposit 30 km to the east. Following an initial reassessment, JMW is revealing greater potential than previously understood. As a result, with gold also trading near record highs, the Company is aggressively revisiting this property with further analysis and planned near-term drilling while it also finalizes a dynamic Natural Hydrogen strategy for Western Canada (refer to Feb. 6, 2025 news release).

The Chibougamau Gold Camp now hosts over 12 million ounces across various categories, collectively owned by IAMGOLD and Northern Superior (see table further below), making it one of the largest gold camps globally that is not controlled by a major producer. The region also features excellent infrastructure and easy access to properties, allowing for low-cost exploration in a very favorable jurisdiction.

In addition to the 21 sq. km JMW Property, REVX also owns 100% of the nearby 94 sq. km Maxwell Property immediately adjacent to IAMGOLD's Monster Lake deposit. A reassessment of Maxwell commences shortly as REVX is encouraged by the presence of gold and significant copper mineralization in similar northeast-trending structures as Monster Lake just 6 km to the east (readers are cautioned that mineralization and mineral deposits on properties neighboring JMW and Maxwell are not necessarily indicative of mineralization or deposit potential at JMW or Maxwell).

JMW Highlights:

REVX is immediately proceeding with a field exploration program at JMW in addition to geophysics in preparation for a planned summer drill program targeting weakly explored areas along 6 km of favorable geology. The program will principally cover the Caopatina Formation sediments contact which concentrated a significant part of the deformation and hydrothermal activity that may have contributed to gold deposition at JMW;

Since 1980, 34 relatively shallow drill holes comprising 7,385 metres have been completed at JMW, along with surface sampling, mapping and geophysics, providing the Company with a rich assessment report base for review;

Most of the historical focus at JMW was on systematically altered porphyritic felsic intrusions interlayered with mafic to felsic volcanics, forming an intrusive complex. These units are in contact with Caopatina Formation sediments to the south, a key area now being revisited with greater structural understanding;

Five drill holes completed by Gitennes in 2022 included a discovery, within a large under-explored area dominated by Caopatina sediments outside the main historical trend, of 7 g/t Au over 0.7 m (Hole 22JMW-03) within a 2-metre quartz vein at just 75 metres vertical depth, pointing to the potential for gold enrichment in this part of the property;

22JMW-03 occurred within a 60-metre-wide fault zone marked by cataclasis, tectonic breccia, and intense alteration in volcanics - interpreted as a possible sediment-volcanic contact zone;

This new area of focus may represent a more gold-rich system in a sedimentary package on the margins of a large mineralized intrusive complex that may have acted as a "heat engine".

Jordan Potts, REV Exploration CEO, commented: "We're excited to get to work on our JMW Property which sits within one of Quebec's most active and prospective gold belts where IAMGOLD and Northern Superior are enjoying considerable success. With a solid foundation of historical work in a highly favorable geological setting, we're confident our team will unlock the value of JMW."

JMW Geological Setting

Geologically, the JMW Property is along strike with the Nelligan deposit, lying along the same contact between the Obatogamau Formation (mafic to volcanic rocks) and the Caopatina Formation composed of sediments, a structural and lithological setting for gold mineralization. As of February 20, 2025, estimated Mineral Resources at Nelligan comprised 102.8 million tonnes of Indicated resources grading 0.95 g/t Au for 3.1 million ounces of contained gold, and 166.4 million tonnes of Inferred resources grading 0.96 g/t Au for 5.2 million ounces of contained gold (source: IAMGOLD news release, February 20, 2025).

Other significant gold deposits have been outlined in this very active area of Northern Quebec.

Chibougamau Gold Camp Resources

Nelligan

100% IMG

IAMGOLD Indicated 3,125,000 oz 0.95 g/t Inferred 5,161,000 oz 0.96 g/t Philibert

75% SUP; 25% SOQUEM

Northern Superior Resources Indicated 278,900 oz 1.10 g/t Inferred 1,708,800 oz 1.10 g/t Lac Surprise

100% SUP

Northern Superior Resources Interpreted as the western extension of Nelligan

New High-Grade Lens of Nelligan Developing Towards Lac Surprise Monster Lake

100% IMG

IAMGOLD Indicated 84,200 oz 11.00 g/t Inferred 488,500 oz 14.40 g/t Chevrier

100% SUP

Northern Superior Resources Indicated 260,000 oz 1.26 g/t Inferred 652,000 oz 1.29 g/t Croteau

100% SUP

Northern Superior Resources Indicated 640,000 oz 1.73 g/t

Resource Estimate Sources: Nelligan NI 43-101, IAG Feb. 2025; Philibert NI 43-101, SUP Sept. 2023; Monster Lake NI 43-101, IAG Oct. 2024; Chevrier NI 43-101, SUP Sept. 2022; Croteau NI 43-101, SUP Oct. 2015.

REVX Chibougamau Properties Map



Qualified Person

Information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Martin Demers, P.Geo., ogq No. 770, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and responsible for the technical information provided in this news release.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV Exploration is a mineral exploration company that owns a suite of gold and battery metal properties in Quebec, specifically in the Sept-Iles region (nickel, niobium and tantalum) and the Chapais-Chibougamau area (gold). All properties in Quebec are 100% owned by the Company. REV is also pursuing exploration opportunities in the Natural Hydrogen sector in Western Canada.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

