SALi Lithium To Acquire 100% Of Gold Property Strategically Located In Major Gold Camp In Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER - SALi Lithium Corp. (CSE: SALI) (the "Company" or "SALi") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a 100% interest in a 4,680-hectare gold property (the "Property") located in the prolific Windfall Gold Camp in Quebec, Canada. The Property is strategically positioned within a region controlled by Gold Fields, which is currently developing the 300,000-ounce-per-year Windfall Gold Mine* and the nearby 510,000-ounce Quevillon Gold Project* (see Figure 1).

Property Highlights:

Large Property - 83 claims - 4,680 hectares. Strategically located, surrounded by Gold Fields claims. 15 km-long contiguous claim group.

Property covers favourable geology and key structural intersections. Volcanic host rocks similar to those hosting Windfall mineralization. Situated at the junction of two major deformation zones.

Easily accessible via recently developed logging roads.

High-grade gold identified by Osisko Mining near the eastern boundary.

Largely unexplored; exceptional blue-sky potential.

Figure 1: Location of Property in the Windfall Gold Camp, approx. 300 km northeast of Val-d'Or, Quebec

(*Source: Gold Fields Ltd. Website)

Acquisition Terms

SALi may earn a 100% interest in the Property through the following combination of cash payments, share issuances, and exploration expenditures:

MILESTONE CASH PAYMENT COMMON SHARES EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES Upon CSE Approval $30,000 150,000 - On or before Dec 31, 2025 $30,000 - $150,000 On or before Sept 30, 2026 $30,000 200,000 $250,000 On or before Sept 30, 2027 $30,000 200,000 $300,000 On or before Sept 30, 2028 $30,000 200,000 $400,000 On or before Sept 30, 2029 $30,000 250,000 $500,000 On or before Sept 30, 2030 $30,000 500,000 $700,000 TOTAL $210,000 1,500,000 $2,300,000

1) Subject to a 2.0% NSR. SALi has right to purchase 1.0% for $1.0 million.

2) As at Sept 30/28 SALi can elect to accelerate remaining cash and share payments eliminating future exploration expenditures to earn 100% as at that date.

Dustin Nanos, CEO of SALi comments: "We are thrilled to announce this acquisition. Securing a land position in the heart of one of Canada's most active gold camps is a significant milestone for SALi. Gold Fields' development of the Windfall deposit, one of the highest-grade gold projects globally, highlights the district's potential. This new Property complements our existing Quebec portfolio, which we staked last year, and further positions us for discovery in both gold and base metals. We look forward to commencing exploration in the near term."

Property Description

The 4,680-hectare Property covers the intersection of two key structural trends in the Windfall Camp-the Urban Deformation Zone and the Cameron Deformation Zone. Additionally, the north-south-trending Périgny Lineament traverses the Property and represents a promising secondary structure for gold mineralization.

Geologically, the Property lies within the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt, comprising a sequence of mafic to felsic volcanic rocks with minor sedimentary units. At the Windfall deposit, gold occurs in quartz-pyrite veins and pyrite-rich alteration zones.

In 2022, Osisko Mining (OSISKO MINING ANNOUNCES REGIONAL EXPLORATION PROGRAM - Osisko) reported a surface grab sample grading 90 g/t gold approximately 1.2 km east of SALi's claim boundary, highlighting the area's exceptional exploration potential.

Figure 2: SALi Property located 42 km from the 4.3-million-ounce Windfall deposit, in a comparable geological setting. (*Source - Gold Fields Ltd.)

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Patrik Schmidt, M.Sc., P.Geo. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec (OGQ).

About SALi Lithium Corp.

SALi Lithium Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of mineral resources. The Company holds a controlling interest in the El Quemado Project, comprising 46 mining concessions totaling 58,000 hectares in Salta Province, Argentina. Additionally, the Company has 34,442 hectares covering two greenstone belts in the James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dustin Nanos

CEO and Director

1-587-577-9878

Email: Dustin@SouthAmericanLithium.com

Twitter: @Lithium_SALI

Website: www.SouthAmericanLithium.com

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; and risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements for the reasons outlined above, as the expectations in the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.