Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Thor Explorations Announces Dividend - Foreign Exchange Rate Confirmation

08:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, May 15, 2025 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations", "Thor" or the "Company") announces the foreign exchange rates that will be applied to its Maiden Dividend which was announced on 8 April 2025.

For shareholders that have elected to receive the Maiden Dividend in Sterling or USD, the foreign exchange rates that will be applied are CAD$1:£0.53858 and CAD$1:US$0.71539. Accordingly, the Sterling and USD equivalents of the Maiden Dividend are £0.006732 and US$0.008942 per Ordinary Share, respectively.

The below outlines the payment treatment for shareholders.

  • Depository Interest ("DI") holders registered in London will be paid in British Pounds via CREST;
  • Registered holders with Canadian nominees or brokerages will be paid in Canadian Dollars;
  • Other certificated holders on the Canadian register will be paid directly by the Company via direct deposit or cheque.

The Company also confirms that the Maiden Dividend will be paid on 16 May 2025.

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

For further information please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd
Email: info@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Jay Ashfield / Franck Nganou
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

BlytheRay (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren
Tel: +44 207 138 3203

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin / Shivantha Thambirajah / Zara McKinlay
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252186


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Thor Explorations Ltd.

Thor Explorations Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0YAQ9
CA8851491040
Unternehmenswebsite
Gold
Au
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap