Sranan Gold Announces High-Grade Gold from Grab Samples Collected at Poeketi Mines at Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname

Vancouver, May 15, 2025 - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that it has received assays from sampling at the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname. All of the 25 grab samples collected by Sranan are anomalous in gold with the highest grades recording 108 grams per tonne (g/t) and 84 g/t (see Figures 1 and 2). 15 of the 25 samples graded greater than 1 g/t. The highest-grade gold samples are along the Poeketi structure and cover an exposed strike length of over 400 meters (see Figure 2).

The sampling has been concentrated at the Poeketi mines area of the Poeketi-Randy gold trend (see Sranan's April 1, 2025 news release). Multiple mines are opened along the 4.5-kilometer gold trend and are being mined by members of the local community. The Poeketi mines were discovered in 2020 after a local resident found gold nuggets while planting crops. Initial mining was at the surface where coarse visible gold was encountered, and now local miners are engaged in underground mining via two active shafts to a depth of 22 and 80 meters. They are extending development to the northwest where there is a thicker cover of weathered material (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: Looking northwest along strike of underground workings along the Poeketi structural zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/252166_e524c84d14120a1c_001full.jpg

Figure 2: High-grade grab samples of vein material being mined by small-scale miners.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/252166_e524c84d14120a1c_002full.jpg

At the Poeketi mines, gold is associated with multi-stage shearing and re-crystallization within a major fault system. Multiple fault fill veins, sheared and transposed extensional veins have been mapped and sampled within basaltic to volcanoclastic units proximal to a property-scale granitic contact, perhaps similar in setting to the Oko West gold discovery in northwest Guyana.

Concurrently, crews are working on drill camp construction using local materials and deploying equipment. The technical team will continue mapping and sampling of the Poeketi mine extension to properly plan for the upcoming drill program. This work will be extended along the 4.5-kilometer Poeketi-Randy trend and extensions of this trend.

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP Exploration and Corporate Development of Sranan Gold, commented: "These results have exceeded our expectations. The high-grade nature of the mineralization and the complex structural setting are indicative of a potentially significant mineralizing system. These grab sample results, along with recent mapping, are advancing our understanding of the mineralization as well as the lithologic and structural controls, which will be key during our upcoming drilling program and to extend the Poeketi trend to areas covered by laterite."

Samples were shipped to the Filab lab in Suriname. All samples >2 g/t were re-assayed with 50 gm re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed which showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. Grab samples indicate promising evidence of high-grade gold. Channel sampling, trenching and drilling are the steps to determine average grade and thickness. The Company notes that grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43‐101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP Exploration and Corporate Development.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.

Sranan Gold is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.

For more information, visit sranangold.com.

