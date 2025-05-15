Radisson Announces Closing of Previously Announced $12 Million Oversubscribed Private Placement

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of $12,070,000. Pursuant to the closing, Radisson issued: (i) 4,500,001 Class A common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of C$0.30 per Common Share, and; (ii) 31,529,411 Class A common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares"), which shall each qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("ITA") and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) (the "Québec Tax Act"), at a price of C$0.34 per FT Share.

Matt Manson, President and CEO, commented: "We would like to thank those new and existing shareholders who have participated in this successful financing. Since late last year, we have been achieving consistent success with our strategy of drilling below the existing Mineral Resources at the O'Brien Gold Project. In particular, we are excited by what is developing with our drilling below the historic O'Brien mine workings, where multiple drill holes have intersected high-grade gold intercepts, delineating a large zone of multiple veins with good continuity. We believe the historic O'Brien mine and the current Mineral Resources, 75% of which are defined to depths of only 600 metres, represent the near-surface portions of a much larger mineralizing system that extends to depth, with considerable scale potential. Our strengthened treasury will now allow us to pursue this potential aggressively. Drilling is ongoing with three rigs on our original 22,000 metre 2025 drill program, and additional assay results are upcoming. We expect to release details of an expanded and extended drill program at O'Brien, shortly."

Gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses ("CEE") that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the O'Brien Gold Project in the Province of Québec, which will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares.

Insiders of the Company have subscribed in the Offering for a total of 509,360 FT Shares under the Offering which "related parties' transactions" within the meaning of Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("Regulation 61-101") and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Each insider that participated in the Offering disclosed their respective interest in the Offering and the directors of the Company who voted in favour of the Offering have determined, based on advice from counsel and management, that the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for respectively under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Regulation 61-101 can be relied on as neither the fair market value of the FT Shares issued to insiders nor the fair market value of the consideration paid exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. None of the Company's directors has expressed any contrary views or disagreements with respect to the foregoing. A material change report concerning this related party transaction will be filed by the Company.

All Offered Securities issued pursuant to this Offering are subject to a restricted hold period of four months and a day, ending on September 16, 2025, under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In consideration for services rendered in connection with the Offering, finders' fees totaling $145,488.85 were paid by the Company.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25 million ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The Project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec's highest-grade gold producer during its production. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "Technical Report on the O'Brien Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada" effective March 2, 2023 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project.

