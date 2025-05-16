Stellar Africagold Board Endorses Tichka Est Geological Model And Drill Plans

Vancouver - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSX-V: SPX, FRA: 6YP1) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that following a comprehensive technical review and strategic site visit by Dr. David Selley and Dr. Paul Kitto to the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, the Company's Board of Directors has unanimously endorsed the path forward outlined by the technical team.

The Board's endorsement is based upon the conclusions reached by Dr. Selly and Dr. Kitto of a geological model that Tichka Est Zone B hosts a structurally controlled gold system within stacked diorite sills. Their conclusions are supported by robust assay results from prior trenching programs including a 155.7 metres trench averaging 3.5 g/t Au. (see News Release dated October 4, 2022.) The Company believes the current understanding of mineralisation controls, particularly the role of rheological contrasts and subvertical fault systems, provides a credible foundation for prioritised drill testing.

Key Highlights of the Strategic Plan:

• Confirmation of a stepwise drill strategy to test multiple mineralised horizons.

• Alignment on the immediate construction of new drill access infrastructure.

• Emphasis on logistical planning tailored to accommodate steep terrain and identified mineralised envelopes.

"The Tichka Est gold project is now ready for an ambitious 2025 exploration season," said François Lalonde, President and CEO. "The Board has expressed its confidence in this geological model and in management's technical and operational roadmap for the future. This clarity and confidence will allow Stellar to move forward decisively with its 2025 drill program and to actively pursue its ongoing exploration to identify additional drill targets within the overall permit area."

The Company remains on track to advance the Tichka Est project through its next major technical milestones during the 2025 field season.

About Stellar Africagold Inc.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP.

The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by M. Yassine Belkabir, MScDIC, CEng, MIMMM, a Stellar director and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

On Behalf of the Board

J. François Lalonde

J. François Lalonde

President & CEO

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statement will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations, and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to us can be found in our current Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. The Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including its reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and which can be obtained from www.sedarplus.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.