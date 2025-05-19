Coeur to Participate in the Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference

Coeur Mining Inc.'s ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge will participate in the Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference in Henderson, Nevada on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
The Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.coeur.com.
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia.
Contact
For Additional Information Coeur Mining, Inc. 200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100 Chicago, Illinois 60606 Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Senior Director, Investor Relations Phone: (312) 489-5800 www.coeur.com
