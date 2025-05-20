Kenadyr Metals Corp. Announces North American Copper Strategy

Kenadyr has established a Technical Advisory Board to strengthen its expertise in the evaluation and development of advanced copper exploration projects across North America.

Kenadyr Metals Corp. (TSXV: KEN.H) (OTC: KNDYF) ("Kenadyr" or the "Company") announces the formation of a Technical Advisory Board as part of its long-term strategy to acquire, explore, and develop copper assets in North America. This decision aligns with robust market fundamentals for copper as a critical metal in the clean energy transition as well as emerging technologies.

Kenadyr's Advisory Board is composed of leading industry experts to guide the Company's exploration, development, and corporate execution efforts. Each advisor brings a specialized skillset that directly supports Kenadyr's vision of building a copper development platform in North America. The inaugural members include:

Dr. Peter K.M. Megaw, Ph.D., C.P.G. - Dr. Megaw is a world-renowned exploration geologist with over 45 years of experience in mineral discovery, with a particular focus on carbonate replacement (CRD) and skarn systems. He is the co-founder of MAG Silver Corp. (TSX: MAG), where he played a pivotal role in the discovery and development of the Juanicipio silver deposit - one of the highest-grade silver mines globally. Juanicipio is currently the subject of a proposed US$2.1 billion acquisition by Pan American Silver (TSX: PAAS), highlighting the value of discoveries under Dr. Megaw's technical leadership. His team's discoveries have earned numerous accolades, including the PDAC Thayer Lindsley Award for International Discovery. Dr. Megaw will be the lead advisor for Kenadyr's exploration and technical development initiatives.

Michael Williams - Mr. Williams brings over 29 years of senior leadership experience in the mining sector, with a strong background in public company structuring, corporate finance, and strategic M&A. He is the Executive Chairman and Founder of Aftermath Silver and was previously the co-founder and Executive Chairman of Underworld Resources, which was acquired by Kinross Gold for $138 million. Mr. Williams will provide strategic oversight on Kenadyr's capital markets approach, financing plans, and acquisition strategy - ensuring alignment between technical progress and long-term shareholder value creation.

John McVey, P.Eng., ICD.D - Mr. McVey is a veteran mining industry executive with more than three decades of experience overseeing engineering, construction, and underground mine development projects globally. He most recently served as CEO of Procon Mining & Tunnelling Ltd., where he led major underground mining projects across North America. Prior to Procon, Mr. McVey held executive roles at Bechtel, SNC-Lavalin, and Kilborn Engineering. With deep expertise in mine planning, development execution, and operational scaling, Mr. McVey will advise Kenadyr on engineering feasibility, contractor engagement, and the technical de-risking of assets.

Kenadyr's management team believes that the formation of this Technical Advisory Board is a pivotal step in advancing the Company's copper-focused growth strategy. The combined expertise of Dr. Megaw, Mr. Williams, and Mr. McVey will provide Kenadyr with a comprehensive skill set spanning discovery, project evaluation, financing, and development. This seasoned advisory team will work closely with Kenadyr's board, management, and technical staff to identify and advance high-quality copper projects, positioning the Company to capitalize on the growing demand for high-grade copper in North America's evolving clean energy economy.

About Kenadyr Metals Corp.

Kenadyr Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration and development company focused on advancing high-grade, near-term copper projects in North America. With an experienced team and strategic advisors, the Company is pursuing a disciplined growth strategy centered on the discovery, acquisition, and responsible development of scalable copper assets to create long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "will", "intends", "plans", and similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, and the Company's future exploration and development plans, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

