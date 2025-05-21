Waraba Gold Limited Completes Initial Payment and Plans for Share Issuance Under Ivory Coast Earn-In Agreement

Vancouver, May 21, 2025 - Waraba Gold Ltd. (CSE: WBGD) (FSE: ZE0) (OTC Pink: WARAF) (the "Company" or "Waraba") is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial payment of US$300,000 (the "Initial Somaco Payment") due under the earn-in term sheet which was announced on 25 March 2025 (the "Earn-In Term Sheet") pursuant to which it can acquire up to 80% of the share capital of Somaco Global Resources SARL ("Somaco").

Somaco holds two prospective gold licence applications (the "Licences"), awaiting ministerial approval, in northern Ivory Coast, as follows:

Sirasso License - 369.34 km² located along the Senoufou greenstone belt, approximately 70 km south of Barrick Gold's Tongon Mine.

Tengrela License - 398.7 km² situated between the Sissengue and Mahale permits, within a region geologically linked to the Syama mineralized shear zone.

Payment of the Initial Somaco Payment satisfies the first milestone outlined in the Earn-In Term Sheet, and marks a significant step toward establishing Waraba's presence in one of West Africa's most prospective gold exploration corridors.

In accordance with the terms of the Earn-In Term Sheet the next milestone will be for Waraba and the shareholders of Somaco (the "Vendors") to proceed to finalise the terms of a joint venture agreement, following which Waraba will:

issue 6 million new common shares to the Vendors;

pay the Vendors a further US$200,000; and

appoint two nominees of Somaco as directors of the Company, both of whom are senior geologists and mining entrepreneurs whose technical knowledge and significant local experience will provide significant benefits to the Company and boost the board's technical competence.

Waraba can increase its stake in Somaco to earn a majority interest in the Licenses with additional milestone payments and by financing exploration expenditure.

"We are excited to formally initiate this partnership with Somaco," said Carl Esprey, CEO of Waraba Gold. "This transaction secures access to two highly prospective gold licenses in a jurisdiction that continues to attract world-class discoveries."

