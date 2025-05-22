New Found Gold Continues to Expand the Dropkick Zone at the Queensway Gold Project: 42.8 g/t Au over 14.95 m, 47.6 g/t Au over 3.95 m and 22.9 g/t Au over 2.40 m

VANCOUVER, May 21, 2025 - New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Company's 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Highlights include:

Dropkick zone ("Dropkick") west of the Appleton Fault Zone ("AFZ"): 42.8 g/t Au over 14.95 m (NFGC-24-2225) 1 47.6 g/t Au over 3.95 m (NFGC-24-2214) 22.9 g/t Au over 2.40 m (NFGC-24-2205) Dropkick mineralization has now been intersected over a 580 m strike extent Open in all directions

Dropkick east of the AFZ: 5.30 g/t Au over 15.20 m (NFGC-24-2233) A newly identified domain at Dropkick on the eastern side of the AFZ Open in all directions

Pistachio zone ("Pistachio") 5.34 g/t Au over 7.30 m (NFGC-24-2190) 240 m strike length delineated to date with a high-grade portion constrained by one underground panel in the initial mineral resource estimate ("MRE") Open down plunge and to depth



Melissa Render, President of New Found Gold, stated: "In these final drill results from the 2024 exploration program we continue to intersect high-grade gold mineralization and expand both Dropkick and Pistachio. At Dropkick, we have now discovered gold mineralization both west and east of the AFZ. The continued results from Dropkick and Pistachio, located 8 and 11 kilometres north, respectively, of the main resource area at Queensway are highly encouraging and point to the potential for future near-surface resource expansion along the strike of this prolific gold mineralized system. We look forward to continuing to test the tenor and extent of these zones".

Results Summary - This Release:

This news release includes results from 13,768 m of drilling in the final 38 diamond drill holes ("DDH") completed in Q4/24 as part of an exploration program at AFZ Peripheral (formerly the Kingsway Project) as well as from other zones throughout Queensway North (Tables 1 to 3). The program included step-out drilling at Dropkick targeting new high-grade mineralization, the strike extension of the gold-bearing host fault, and the eastern side of the AFZ. In addition, step-out drilling at Pistachio targeting the expansion of the high-grade, and systematic reconnaissance drilling along the AFZ Peripheral segment was completed (see the New Found Gold news releases dated February 11, 2025 and October 24, 2024).

_________________________________ 1 g/t Au = grams of gold per tonne, m = metres

Drill highlights, along with details from all 38 DDH in this news release are included in Tables 1 to 3 below.

Dropkick:

Dropkick step-outs west of the AFZ announced in this release include 42.8 g/t Au over 14.95 m (NFGC-24-2225), 47.6 g/t Au over 3.95 m (NFGC-24-2214), 22.9 g/t Au over 2.40 m (NFGC-24-2205) and 5.77 g/t Au over 6.55 m (NFGC-24-2228). These and all previously drilled intercepts at Dropkick occur in a fault zone subparallel to and west of the AFZ (Tables 1 to 3).

This drilling follows up on discovery holes NFGC-24-2197 (89.5 g/t Au over 5.85 m) and NFGC-24-2193 (26.2 g/t Au over 16.15 m; see the New Found Gold news release dated February 11, 2025).

As part of this program step-out drilling on the north end of the Dropkick zone was extended to test for mineralization on the eastern side of the AFZ. Drilling returned 5.30 g/t Au over 15.20 m (NFGC-24-2233) east of the AFZ. This is the first mineralization at Dropkick east of the AFZ; this new domain of mineralization is open and will be tested in a follow-up program.

These new results from Dropkick have expanded the high-grade mineralization over a 150 m x 75 m area and are associated with the Dropkick fault zone that has now been delineated over a 580 m strike length.

Gold mineralization at Dropkick starts at surface and has been drilled to 285 m vertical depth to date, and is open in all directions, with expansion potential of the high-grade toward surface.

Dropkick is the most northern gold discovery found to date along the highly prospective AFZ. It is located 11 km northeast of AFZ Core (see the New Found Gold news release dated March 24, 2025) and indicates that the gold mineral system at Queensway spans a considerable distance to the north (Figure 2).

Gold mineralization in the DDH in this release exhibit characteristics similar to the primary discovery area, with coarse free gold contained in fault-fill quartz veins hosted within an interbedded sequence of siltstones and sandstones.

Pistachio:

Continued step-out drilling at Pistachio intersected 5.34 g/t Au over 7.30 m (NFGC-24-2190) and has extended the high-grade mineralization in this zone by 40 m down-dip.

Pistachio is located 150 m north of the Big Vein zone and spans a strike length of 240 m with a high-grade portion constrained by an underground panel in the initial MRE (see the New Found Gold news release dated March 24, 2025).

Pistachio extends from 165 m to 250 m vertical depth and remains open down plunge and to depth.

The zone is characterized by a series of quartz veins containing visible gold hosted within a greenish siltstone unit that is spatially associated with a high-grade gold stibnite-bearing fault zone.

AFZ Peripheral Reconnaissance:

Systematic step-out drilling initially focussed on the west side the AFZ and targeting regions with prospective features was initiated in Q4/24 at AFZ Peripheral. This work has delivered encouraging early results. Large stretches of both the east and west sides of the AFZ at AFZ Peripheral have limited to no testing.

Topographic lineaments which often indicate faults were tested 2.4 km southwest of Pistachio with three drillholes. One drillhole crosscut a series of stacked quartz veinlets over a downhole length of 42 m containing multiple occurrences of visible gold.

Additional reconnaissance drilling 1.6 km along trend to the northeast of Pistachio, targeting a gold-arsenic soil anomaly and gold-in-rotary air blast ("RAB") drilling intersected a series of brittle structures and mineralization, returning 6.44 g/t Au over 2.95 m (NFGC-24-2212) and visible gold in two of the four holes drilled. This soil anomaly is associated with a topographic lineament having a similar orientation to the prolific Keats-Baseline Fault Zone in the AFZ Core area.

The early success in the reconnaissance program has identified two target areas that are open for additional testing. Follow-up drilling is planned for the soil anomaly in Q2/25 as the multitude of prospective features makes this target a priority.

Looking Ahead:

The Company has now released all drill results from the 2024 exploration program, which totaled 89,974 m in 271 DDH. The results of 37,750 m in 82 DDH were received after the cutoff date for inclusion in the initial MRE and will be included in the next MRE for the Project.

Based on the highly encouraging results received to date at Dropkick, the Company plans to conduct follow-up drill testing beginning in June 2025, with work following at the soil anomaly located north of Pistachio.

Table 1: Drill Result Highlights

DROPKICK

























Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone K-23-254 224.45 228.10 3.65 7.70 Unknown Dropkick Including 225.10 226.60 1.50 11.88 Unknown NFGC-24-2205 296.85 299.25 2.40 22.93 70-95 Dropkick Including 297.15 298.10 0.95 56.78 70-95 NFGC-24-2214 386.20 390.15 3.95 47.60 70-95 Dropkick Including 386.50 386.85 0.35 498.18 70-95 Including 389.25 389.75 0.50 11.46 70-95 NFGC-24-2219 268.25 270.70 2.45 10.05 Unknown Dropkick Including 268.25 269.70 1.45 16.97 Unknown NFGC-24-2225 188.85 203.80 14.95 42.79 40-70 Dropkick Including 197.45 198.85 1.40 432.76 40-70 And Including 197.45 198.10 0.65 745.88 40-70 NFGC-24-2228 387.45 394.00 6.55 5.77 Unknown Dropkick Including 390.05 390.50 0.45 32.48 Unknown Including 391.55 392.50 0.95 10.32 Unknown And 402.90 405.00 2.10 29.52 55-85 Including 402.90 403.40 0.50 123.86 55-85 NFGC-24-2233 157.05 172.25 15.20 5.30 Unknown Dropkick Including 162.85 164.70 1.85 17.18 Unknown













PISTACHIO

























Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-24-2190 264.60 271.90 7.30 5.34 Unknown Pistachio Including 266.90 267.25 0.35 11.40 Unknown Including 268.65 269.65 1.00 11.62 Unknown NFGC-24-2204A 264.90 267.00 2.10 8.56 Unknown Pistachio Including 265.65 266.40 0.75 23.25 Unknown NFGC-24-2226 284.70 287.00 2.30 9.37 Unknown Pistachio Including 284.70 285.05 0.35 60.24 Unknown













AFZ PERIPHERAL

























Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-24-2163A 79.80 89.40 9.60 1.48 Unknown AFZ Peripheral NFGC-24-2212 35.40 38.35 2.95 6.44 Unknown AFZ Peripheral Including 35.40 35.85 0.45 42.15 Unknown















Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. Details of all 38 drill holes are included in Table 2 and Table 3 below.

Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this news release for Dropkick, Pristine, Pistachio, AFZ Peripheral, Golden Glove, Big Vein, Green Mantle, and Hazelnut

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone K-23-254* 108.90 113.00 4.10 2.45 Unknown Dropkick Including* 109.40 109.70 0.30 16.68 Unknown And 224.45 228.10 3.65 7.70 Unknown Including 225.10 226.60 1.50 11.88 Unknown NFGC-24-2205 278.00 280.00 2.00 1.17 Unknown Dropkick And 292.80 295.00 2.20 1.36 Unknown And 296.85 299.25 2.40 22.93 70-95 Including 297.15 298.10 0.95 56.78 70-95 NFGC-24-2208 62.00 65.80 3.80 1.42 Unknown Dropkick And 160.55 162.90 2.35 1.42 Unknown And 166.10 168.10 2.00 1.49 Unknown NFGC-24-2214 386.20 390.15 3.95 47.60 70-95 Dropkick Including 386.50 386.85 0.35 498.18 70-95 Including 389.25 389.75 0.50 11.46 70-95 NFGC-24-2219 177.20 180.05 2.85 1.09 Unknown Dropkick And 268.25 270.70 2.45 10.05 Unknown Including 268.25 269.70 1.45 16.97 Unknown NFGC-24-2220 39.00 42.00 3.00 1.36 Unknown Dropkick And 56.45 58.70 2.25 1.65 Unknown And 99.30 101.45 2.15 1.11 Unknown And 160.10 162.15 2.05 1.21 Unknown NFGC-24-2225 188.85 203.80 14.95 42.79 40-70 Dropkick Including 197.45 198.85 1.40 432.76 40-70 And Including 197.45 198.10 0.65 745.88 40-70 And 212.70 215.15 2.45 1.38 Unknown And 243.95 248.25 4.30 1.08 Unknown NFGC-24-2228 387.45 394.00 6.55 5.77 Unknown Dropkick Including 390.05 390.50 0.45 32.48 Unknown Including 391.55 392.50 0.95 10.32 Unknown And 402.90 405.00 2.10 29.52 55-85 Including 402.90 403.40 0.50 123.86 55-85 NFGC-24-2232 No Significant Values Dropkick NFGC-24-2233 15.00 18.50 3.50 1.98 Unknown Dropkick And 48.45 52.15 3.70 2.21 55-85 And 157.05 172.25 15.20 5.30 Unknown Including 162.85 164.70 1.85 17.18 Unknown













Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-24-2182 No Significant Values Pristine NFGC-24-2186 No Significant Values Pristine NFGC-24-2195 254.05 256.80 2.75 2.26 Unknown Pristine And 261.90 264.00 2.10 1.15 Unknown And 270.40 272.60 2.20 1.04 Unknown NFGC-24-2203 No Significant Values Pristine NFGC-24-2237 No Significant Values Pristine













Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-24-2171 289.45 292.00 2.55 1.28 Unknown Pistachio And 295.50 297.55 2.05 1.76 Unknown NFGC-24-2174 248.25 255.15 6.90 1.36 70-95 Pistachio And 270.25 272.40 2.15 1.36 Unknown And 304.65 309.10 4.45 1.26 Unknown NFGC-24-2178 256.85 261.00 4.15 1.10 Unknown Pistachio NFGC-24-2183 215.20 221.30 6.10 1.32 Unknown Pistachio And 285.30 288.55 3.25 1.71 Unknown And 420.90 423.75 2.85 1.42 Unknown And 435.20 437.45 2.25 1.31 Unknown NFGC-24-2190 250.30 252.85 2.55 3.49 Unknown Pistachio And 264.60 271.90 7.30 5.34 Unknown Including 266.90 267.25 0.35 11.40 Unknown Including 268.65 269.65 1.00 11.62 Unknown NFGC-24-2198 215.50 218.15 2.65 2.70 Unknown Pistachio Including 215.50 216.05 0.55 11.90 Unknown And 286.75 289.90 3.15 2.99 Unknown NFGC-24-2204A 264.90 267.00 2.10 8.56 Unknown Pistachio Including 265.65 266.40 0.75 23.25 Unknown And 385.00 387.05 2.05 2.46 Unknown NFGC-24-2215 244.6 247.35 2.75 1.34 Unknown Pistachio And 358.8 361.3 2.5 2.95 Unknown NFGC-24-2226 263.95 266 2.05 1.64 Unknown Pistachio And 284.7 287 2.3 9.37 Unknown Including 284.7 285.05 0.35 60.24 Unknown













Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-24-2216 No Significant Values Golden Glove NFGC-24-2231 No Significant Values Golden Glove













Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-24-2164 No Significant Values Big Vein NFGC-24-2167 No Significant Values Big Vein













Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-24-2163A 56.50 59.00 2.50 2.11 Unknown AFZ Peripheral And 72.00 74.80 2.80 2.21 Unknown And 79.80 89.40 9.60 1.48 Unknown And 122.00 124.70 2.70 2.11 Unknown NFGC-24-2165 No Significant Values AFZ Peripheral NFGC-24-2170 405.00 407.15 2.15 3.90 Unknown AFZ Peripheral NFGC-24-2192 No Significant Values AFZ Peripheral NFGC-24-2196 106.25 108.90 2.65 1.95 Unknown AFZ Peripheral NFGC-24-2212 35.4 38.35 2.95 6.44 Unknown AFZ Peripheral Including 35.4 35.85 0.45 42.15 Unknown NFGC-24-2218 No Significant Values AFZ Peripheral NFGC-24-2224 319.65 321.70 2.05 1.30 Unknown AFZ Peripheral NFGC-24-2235 204.90 207.50 2.60 4.01 Unknown AFZ Peripheral Including 204.9 205.7 0.8 13.42 Unknown













Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-24-2162 285.75 288.25 2.50 5.42 75-95 Green Mantle Including 285.75 286.25 0.50 24.55 75-95















Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. *Previously released interval.

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this news release

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect K-23-254 140 -45 271 663159 5438126 Dropkick NFGC-24-2162 96 -49 344 661292 5434748 Green Mantle NFGC-24-2163A 120 -45 436 660520 5433196 Knobby NFGC-24-2164 82 -51 317 661293 5434748 Big Vein NFGC-24-2165 145 -45 422 660497 5433494 Knobby NFGC-24-2167 49 -48.5 440 661217 5434812 Big Vein NFGC-24-2170 120 -45 464 661058 5434405 Knobby NFGC-24-2171 331 -59.5 389 661924 5435249 Pistachio NFGC-24-2174 300 -45 419 661945 5435186 Pistachio NFGC-24-2178 306 -45 311 661895 5435174 Pistachio NFGC-24-2182 120 -45 419 661945 5435728 Pristine NFGC-24-2183 301 -48 473 661895 5435174 Pistachio NFGC-24-2186 325 -45 371 661945 5435727 Pristine NFGC-24-2190 313 -52 404 661946 5435186 Pistachio NFGC-24-2192 300 -45 431 662333 5436311 AFZ Peripheral NFGC-24-2195 303 -53 329 661946 5435186 Pistachio NFGC-24-2196 120 -45 308 662333 5436311 AFZ Peripheral NFGC-24-2198 323 -57 335 661946 5435186 Pistachio NFGC-24-2203 120 -45 398 661946 5436637 Pristine NFGC-24-2204A 327 -62 431 661977 5435268 Pistachio NFGC-24-2205 120 -50 404 663035 5438087 Dropkick NFGC-24-2208 120 -45 179 663434 5438446 Dropkick NFGC-24-2212 120 -45 308 662518 5436724 AFZ Peripheral NFGC-24-2214 120 -45 434 662964 5438076 Dropkick NFGC-24-2215 328 -56 404 661977 5435268 Pistachio NFGC-24-2216 300 -45 377 661088 5432962 Golden Glove NFGC-24-2218 300 -45 194 662518 5436725 AFZ Peripheral NFGC-24-2219 120 -45 332 663069 5438060 Dropkick NFGC-24-2220 120 -45 185 663454 5438492 Dropkick NFGC-24-2224 119 -45.5 398 662489 5436972 AFZ Peripheral NFGC-24-2225 120 -45 296 663076 5438004 Dropkick NFGC-24-2226 345 -60 395 661977 5435268 Pistachio NFGC-24-2228 120 -45 491 662962 5438130 Dropkick NFGC-24-2231 300 -45 419 660941 5432777 Golden Glove NFGC-24-2232 120 -45 356 663030 5437984 Dropkick NFGC-24-2233 120 -45 173 663424 5438408 Dropkick NFGC-24-2235 300 -45 299 662538 5436656 AFZ Peripheral NFGC-24-2237 308 -56 331 662068 5435329 Pistachio

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All drilling recovers HQ core. For deep holes, the core size may be reduced to NQ at depth. The drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 meter and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found Gold has submitted samples for gold determination by PhotonAssay™ to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") since February 2024. ALS operates under a commercial contract with New Found Gold.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS does not currently have accreditation for the PhotonAssay™ method at their Thunder Bay, ON, laboratory. They do however have ISO/IEC 17025 (2017) accreditation for gamma ray analysis of samples for gold at their Australian labs with this method, including the Canning Vale lab in Perth, WA.

Samples submitted to ALS beginning in February 2024, received gold analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The sample is then riffle split and transferred into jars. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, one (300-500g) jar is analyzed by photon assay. If the jar assays greater than 0.8 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified, the entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple jars that are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

Select samples prepared at ALS are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found Gold's quality control protocols.

New Found Gold's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 2% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling, or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this press release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

The Company notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Queensway Project and that the Queensway Project does not have any reserves.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Melissa Render, P. Geo., President, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Render consents to the publication of this press release, by New Found Gold. Mrs. Render certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found Gold holds a 100% interest in Queensway, located in Newfoundland and Labrador, a Tier 1 jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure and a skilled local workforce.

The Company has completed an initial MRE at Queensway (see New Found Gold news release dated March 24, 2025). A fully funded preliminary economic assessment is underway, with completion scheduled for late Q2/25.

Recent drilling continues to yield new discoveries along strike and down dip of known gold zones, pointing to the district-scale potential of the 175,600 hectare project that covers a 110 km strike extent along two prospective fault zones.

New Found Gold has a new management team in place, a solid shareholder base, which includes a 19% holding by Eric Sprott, and is focused on growth and value creation at Queensway.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

