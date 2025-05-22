Giant Mining Intersects High-Grade Copper at Majuba Hill: 169.5 ft of 0.41% Cu Including 40 ft of 1.36% Cu and 10 ft at 4.36% Cu, Highlighting Expansion Potential

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2025 - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) (CSE:BFG.WT.A) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results for core hole MHB-32 ("MHB-32"), the first of five holes completed during Phase 1 of the Spring 2025 diamond drilling program ("Core Program") at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper-Silver-Gold Project ("Majuba Hill"), located in Pershing County, Nevada.

MHB-32 intersected two significant copper mineralized zones within a broader interval of 379.5 feet (115.7 m) grading 0.33% Cu and 16.97 ppm Ag, from 510 to 889.5 feet (155.5 to 271.1 m). These results extend the known mineralization deeper and further north than previous drilling. The two key intervals, detailed in Table 1, are:

85 feet (25.9 m) at 0.64% Cu and 50.89 ppm Ag from 510 to 595 feet (155.5 to 181.4 m)

169.5 feet (51.7 m) at 0.41% Cu and 9.51 ppm Ag from 720 to 889.5 feet (219.5 to 271.1 m), including: 40 feet (12.2 m) at 1.36% Cu and 13.33 ppm Ag from 780 to 820 feet (237.7 to 249.9 m), containing a higher-grade section of: 10 feet (3.0 m) at 4.36% Cu and 35.65 ppm Ag from 805 to 815 feet (245.4 to 248.4 m)



MHB-32 Interval ft Cu% Ag ppm CuEq (with Ag) From ft To ft Significant Copper Intervals Entire Hole 889.5 0.16 9.24 0.25 0 889.5 889.5 ft at 0.16% Cu from 0 to 889.5 ft Significant Interval 379.5 0.33 16.97 0.51 510 889.5 379.5 ft at 0.33% Cu from 510 to 889.5 ft includes 85.0 0.64 50.89 1.16 510 595.0 85 ft at 0.64% Cu from 510 to 595 ft also includes 169.5 0.41 9.51 0.51 720.0 889.5 169.5 ft at 0.41% Cu from 720 to 889.5 ft with 40.0 1.36 13.33 1.50 780 820.0 40 ft at 1.36% Cu from 780 to 820 ft with 10.0 4.36 35.65 4.72 805 815.0 10 ft at 4.36% Cu from 805 to 815 ft

Table 1: MHB-32 Significant Assay Intervals

The primary objective of the Core Program was to expand the known zones of copper mineralization and advance the Majuba Hill Project toward completing a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). A total of five drill holes, MHB-32 through MHB-36, were completed for a combined 5,484.5 feet (1,671.68 meters) of core drilling (Table 2).

Hole ID Type Depth (m) Hole Depth TD Date Collar Azim Inclination East NAD27 North NAD27 MHB-32 Core 271.1 889.5 3/30/2025 190 -50 375800 4503179 MHB-33 Core 285.3 936 4/6/2025 15 -50 375684 4502943 MHB-34 Core 598.3 1963 5/2/2025 90 -45 375474 4503032 MHB-35 Core 181.7 596 5/5/2025 270 -45 375811 4502994 MHB-36 Core 335.3 1100 5/10/2025 220 -70 375843 4502719

Table 2: Majuba Hill 2025 Drill Program Collar Details

Notes to Table 2: CuEq values calculated using USD$4.59 per pound copper and USD$32.43 per ounce silver. True length of mineralization has not been determined.

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining, commented: "We're very excited by the strong results from the first hole of our Phase 1 drilling program at Majuba Hill. Nevada continues to prove itself as a world-class mining jurisdiction, ideally positioned to support the 'America First' policy and bolster domestic resource security. With global copper demand soaring-highlighted by BloombergNEF's recent forecast of a $2.1 trillion requirement for raw materials by 2050-Majuba Hill offers a compelling, homegrown solution to help meet America's significant and growing consumption of copper. We're very pleased with what we've accomplished so far and can't wait to get back on the ground for Phase 2."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Majuba Hill 2025 Drill Hole Locations

MHB-32 Key highlights include:

Intersected strong supergene copper enrichment at shallower depths in the upper significant interval (above the historic workings) from 510-595 ft (155.4-181.4 meters). (See Figure 2).

Deep extension of high-grade supergene copper enrichment.

Strong supergene enrichment and chalcopyrite-bearing clasts and chalcopyrite-bearing matrix in deeper portions of magmatic-hydrothermal breccia.

Northward extension of supergene copper enrichment

MHB-32 Summary

Core Hole MHB-32 was completed to a total depth of 889.5 feet (271.1 meters). The drill hole intersected historic workings at 569 feet (173.43 meters). However, by reducing from HQ to NQ size core the hole was extended to 889.5 feet (2714.1 meters). Above the historic workings the hole intersected copper-bearing magmatic-hydrothermal breccias with supergene enriched copper mineralization, including azurite, malachite, chalcocite, and traces of cuprite (See Figure 2).

Below the historic workings the copper-bearing, magmatic-hydrothermal breccias gradually transitioned from supergene copper mineralization into strongly oxidized copper sulfides with primary, unoxidized chalcopyrite near the bottom of the hole. From 569 to 715 feet (173.43-217.93 meters) MHB-32 went through leached zones and the outer portions of the magmatic-hydrothermal breccia back into higher grade supergene enrichment copper enrichment and the copper-mineralized portion of the magmatic-hydrothermal breccia. (See Figure 3).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: MHB-32 Upper Zone-HQ Core Box Photos. Azurite, malachite, chalcocite, and cuprite in magmatic-hydrothermal breccia.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: MHB-32 Deeper Zone-NQ Core Box Photos. Cuprite, azurite, malachite, chalcocite in magmatic-hydrothermal breccia with primary chalcopyrite in clasts and matrix (See Figure 4).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: MHB-32 NQ Core closeup. Clasts of intrusive with chalcopyrite in tourmaline/chalcopyrite matrix breccia at 810 ft (246.89 m).

Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:

Location: Nevada, USA - a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies. Project Size: 9,684 Acres Infrastructure: The Majuba Hill property is 113 road km (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 km (156 miles) northeast of Reno. Access is by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, and traveling westward 23 miles. People, Roads, Power and Water are the basic elements when considering infrastructure and Majuba Hill already has a solid infrastructure foundation for building a large facility which will provide significant savings compared to more remote projects History: Historical Producer Drilling: Approximately 89395 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs. Mineralization: The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu - Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects. Expandability: The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions. Fully Financed: Secured funding for 2025 Drilling Campaign

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company utilizes a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. Sample bags are transported from the Giant Mining secure warehouse to the ALS Labs Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS Labs then securely transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in North Vancouver, B.C.

All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS Labs method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30-gram split. Copper, silver, and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS Labs method ME-ICP61 which is a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.

The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

