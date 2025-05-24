Northcliff Reports Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2025 - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces the voting results from its 2025 Annual General Meeting held on May 22, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting').
A total of 499,973,223 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 82.37% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, except the continuation of the Company's Share Option Plan.
The votes for the election of director nominees were as follows:
DIRECTOR
% of Votes in Favor
Andrew Ing
99.98 %
Peter C. Mitchell
99.97 %
T. Barry Coughlan
99.98 %
Scott. D. Cousens
99.98 %
Michael Wolley
99.91 %
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available at the Company's profile on SEDARplus at www.sedarplus.com.
About Northcliff Resources Ltd.
Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.
Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.
