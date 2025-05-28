Canada Nickel Reports Continued Exploration Success at Reid, Mann West and Deloro

Highlights

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce additional exploration drilling results from the Reid, Mann West and Deloro properties.

CEO Mark Selby said, "The Timmins Nickel District continues to deliver excellent exploration results from Reid, Mann West and Deloro. We look forward to initial resources from three of our projects (Mann West, Mann Central, and Texmont) in June 2025. The results from Reid continue to show impressive continuity for both the overall mineralization and higher-grade zones, and Deloro continues to deliver excellent intervals with shallow overburden. The results will support conversion of potential resources at both projects, and we expect to publish updated resources by year-end 2025. I am excited by our ongoing and clear demonstration of the potential of the Timmins Nickel District, with six resources to be published by the end of June and three additional resources to be published through the remainder of 2025."

Reid Project

Highlights:

0.27% nickel over 711 metres, including 0.45% nickel over 39 metres within 0.37% nickel over 120 metres in REI25-70

0.27% nickel over 620.0 metres, including 0.38% nickel over 21.0 metres within 178.0 metres of 0.30% in REI24-59

The initial mineral resource for Reid was published in late 2024 by Canada Nickel (see news release dated December 23, 2024). Since that time, drilling has continued with the goal of adding to the resource in the Measured, Indicated and Inferred categories. Assays from the last three drillholes of the 2024 campaign are presented here (see Table 1 and Figure 1).

Reid is a large serpentinized ultramafic consisting mainly of dunite and minor peridotite with multiple intervals of higher-grade nickel mineralization. Near the centre of the intrusion is the "Central Dyke Corridor" which has slightly lower grades of nickel that are interrupted by north-south oriented dykes.

Twenty-eight additional drillholes were completed in the spring of 2025 at Reid, with eight drillholes presented in this release. These holes all intersected long mineralized intervals comprised mainly of dunite and minor peridotite. REI24-59 and REI25-70 were both drilled in the western half of the geophysical target where it intersected higher grade nickel mineralization, confirming the continuity on strike of one higher grade horizon that is oriented west-northwest to east-southeast. Drilling through the Central Dyke Corridor encountered thick intervals of mineralization including REI25-68 which intersected 0.28% nickel over 471.6 metres. Twenty drillholes remain to be released with assays pending.

Table 1 - Reid drilling highlights

Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Length

(m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % Main Area REI24-59 34.0 654.0 620.0 0.27 0.012 0.013 0.006 0.68 5.73 0.07 including 61.0 82.0 21.0 0.38 0.013 0.018 0.010 0.69 6.71 0.19 and 299.0 477.0 178.0 0.30 0.013 0.024 0.010 0.65 5.78 0.10 REI25-61 47.3 160.0 112.7 0.24 0.012 0.004 0.003 0.62 6.22 0.03 and 169.5 651.0 481.5 0.26 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.70 5.99 0.04 REI25-62 45.0 139.3 94.3 0.23 0.012 0.004 0.004 0.63 6.31 0.03 and 154.5 314.8 160.3 0.22 0.013 0.003 0.003 0.55 6.45 0.03 and 361.5 528.0 166.5 0.27 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.71 5.77 0.03 REI25-64 27.0 279.6 252.6 0.25 0.012 0.010 0.007 0.76 6.20 0.03 and 325.0 522.0 197.0 0.22 0.012 0.004 0.004 0.80 6.33 0.04 REI25-66 27.0 312.0 285.0 0.13 0.014 0.006 0.008 0.44 8.03 0.04 and 312.0 321.0 9.0 0.03 0.007 0.533 0.480 0.31 5.74 0.11 and 420.8 468.0 47.2 0.16 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.59 6.53 0.07 REI25-67 28.0 203.5 175.5 0.17 0.013 0.004 0.005 0.55 7.03 0.04 and 213.0 369.0 156.0 0.11 0.014 0.028 0.034 0.40 8.67 0.06 and 369.0 375.0 6.0 0.04 0.010 0.533 0.503 0.37 8.00 0.04 and 408.5 501.0 92.5 0.22 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.71 6.13 0.05 REI25-70 27.0 738.0 711.0 0.27 0.012 0.010 0.008 0.73 5.63 0.05 including 267.0 387.0 120.0 0.37 0.014 0.031 0.024 0.74 5.66 0.09 including 268.5 307.5 39.0 0.45 0.016 0.025 0.011 0.85 6.01 0.13 Central Dyke Corridor REI24-60 27.0 466.8 439.8 0.22 0.012 0.005 0.004 0.67 5.72 0.03 including 348.0 355.5 7.5 0.44 0.015 0.078 0.037 0.58 5.81 0.12 and 514.3 648.0 133.7 0.28 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.74 5.32 0.03 REI25-63 25.8 189.5 163.7 0.25 0.012 0.006 0.006 0.76 6.54 0.03 and 214.1 302.7 88.6 0.19 0.013 0.004 0.007 0.62 8.24 0.03 REI25-68 108.5 351.0 242.5 0.23 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.67 6.00 0.03 REI25-69 31.0 502.6 471.6 0.28 0.012 0.012 0.007 0.79 5.75 0.03 including 192.0 330.0 138.0 0.33 0.013 0.031 0.014 0.74 5.64 0.05 including 198.0 220.5 22.5 0.45 0.014 0.030 0.011 0.76 5.78 0.10

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Mann Property

The Mann property is located 22 kilometres east of Crawford between Timmins and Cochrane, and is 80% owned by Canada Nickel and 20% by Noble Mineral Exploration through a company called East Timmins Nickel Ltd. The property hosts four separate targets: Mann North, Mann West, Mann Central and Mann South.

Mann West

Highlights:

0.33% nickel over 52 metres within 480 metres of 0.27% nickel in hole MAN24-65

Mann West is approximately 3.5 kilometres long by up to 1.1 kilometres wide (covering 3.4 square kilometres). Drilling focused on the southern half of the target and is now completed over a strike length of 1.7 kilometres and a width of at least 600 metres. The most recent drilling intersected long sections of well-serpentinized peridotite and minor dunite with disseminated and visible nickel sulphide mineralization consisting primarily of pentlandite and heazlewoodite. The Company has drilled a total of 39 holes at Mann West, 31 of which were drilled during the 2024 campaign (Figure 2). The company is currently working on an initial resource estimate expected in June 2025. Assays from the last three holes are presented in this release (Table 2).

Table 2 - Mann West drilling highlights

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % MAN24-65 20.5 501.0 480.5 0.27 0.012 0.020 0.011 0.23 6.02 0.09 including 219.0 271.5 52.5 0.33 0.013 0.040 0.017 0.19 6.33 0.17 MAN24-101 10.5 50.6 40.1 0.25 0.012 0.006 0.005 0.17 6.05 0.04 and 69.5 292.4 222.9 0.23 0.013 0.015 0.010 0.35 6.89 0.06 including 169.5 192.0 22.5 0.31 0.014 0.052 0.026 0.76 6.64 0.12 and 323.5 353.0 29.5 0.14 0.011 0.023 0.016 0.26 8.38 0.04 MAN24-102 21.2 468.4 447.2 0.23 0.013 0.019 0.010 0.40 6.99 0.07 including 213.0 250.5 37.5 0.30 0.013 0.044 0.021 0.64 6.60 0.12

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Deloro Property

Highlights:

0.38% nickel over 48 metres within 347 metres of 0.26% nickel in hole DEL24-35, with mineralization starting at 6 metres below surface

0.26% nickel over 411.0 metres in hole DEL24-40, with mineralization starting only 2 metres below surface

The Company produced the first resource for the Deloro property in the summer of 2024 (see July 18, 2024 news release). Deloro shows consistent mineralization within the dunite and peridotite units, with thin overburden throughout the target, as seen in drillhole DEL24-40 with mineralization starting only 2 metres below surface. In the late fall of 2024, Canada Nickel drilled an additional 21 holes to infill and upgrade the existing resource. This release presents results for four drillholes (Table 3), with only one drillhole remaining.

A resource update for Deloro is expected by end of year 2025.

Table 3 - Deloro drilling highlights

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % DEL24-35 6.0 353.8 347.8 0.26 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.24 5.12 0.12 including 126.0 174.0 48.0 0.38 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.12 4.81 0.06 DEL24-38 5.1 158.0 152.9 0.24 0.009 0.003 0.003 0.14 4.40 0.03 and 272.7 501.0 228.3 0.26 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.15 4.58 0.05 DEL24-39 6.0 140.2 134.2 0.24 0.010 0.003 0.005 0.22 4.90 0.10 and 166.1 372.0 205.9 0.22 0.009 0.003 0.005 0.18 4.64 0.08 DEL24-40 2.0 411.0 409.0 0.26 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.21 5.06 0.06

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Table 4: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth (⁰) Dip (⁰) Length (m) REID REI24-59 456306 5404220 180 -50 654 REI24-60 456960 5403900 110 -82 648 REI24-61 457555 5403900 355 -75 651 REI25-62 457555 5403900 58 -72 528 REI25-63 456960 5404305 110 -50 351 REI25-64 456758 5404333 350 -60 522 REI25-66 456760 5403900 180 -60 468 REI25-67 456650 5403900 180 -60 501 REI25-68 457328 5404029 220 -50 351 REI25-69 457350 5404200 302 -55 577 REI25-70 456589 5403903 45 -84 738 MANN WEST MAN24-65 496679 5412221 215 -50 501 MAN24-101 496252 5412123 215 -50 501 MAN24-102 496059 5412169 215 -50 517 DELORO DEL24-35 480392 5361514 62 -50 375 DEL24-38 480481 5361153 70 -84 501 DEL24-39 480887 5361481 250 -50 402 DEL24-40 480525 5361008 78 -50 411

Statement Regarding TSX Venture

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying

Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The NQ sized core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby. All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™, NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

