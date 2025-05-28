Golden Rapture Mining Identifies Strong Linear Anomalies throughout the Project Area from Airborne Magnetic Survey

Edmonton - May 28, 2025. Golden Rapture Mining Corp. (CSE-GLDR) is pleased to announce the results of the recently completed low-altitude, high-resolution drone magnetic surveys of its 100% owned 10,000+ acre Phillips Gold Project, Rainy River District, Ontario.

The (UAV) airborne magnetics survey was conducted by Rosor Exploration of Burlington, Ontario. It was flown at a height of 50 meters with a MagArrow magnetometer by Geometrics suspended from a Matrice 300 RTK drone along 50-meter spaced lines with a total of 313 line-kilometers covering an area of approximately 16.7 km2 in size.

The results identified new high-priority targets, confirming that the survey area is dominated by strong linear anomalies throughout the project area, with the strongest occurring in the northeast corner.

It was also noted by Rosor Exploration in their report that there is intense deformation and folding in the eastern part of the survey area.

Figure 1. Map of property showing survey border area in green



New High-Priority Exploration Targets Discovered

Richard Rivet said:

"To our surprise, strong linear anomalies were found throughout the project area, with the strongest occurring in the northeast corner and not from the Combined Mine area itself, where all the drilling has occurred so far with great results as high as 285.00 g/t Au."

These significant anomalies trend E-W in the southwest corner before trending NE-SW to the northeast and range in amplitude from 250-100 nT, with the strongest anomalies localized in a 1 km band from 426730 E 5454600N to 428175 E 5456650 N. The maximum along this belt is located near the centre of the survey area (427130 E 5455120 N) with an amplitude of 1,800 nT.

Figure 2. Drone Magnetic survey map (total magnetic intensity - reduced to pole)



There are weakly magnetic N-S trending linear anomalies located in the middle of the survey area. Of importance is that these are overprinted by the stronger magnetic anomalies seen in the figures, implying that they are from a previous deformation event.

There is a clear contrast on the eastern edge of the survey between the magnetically strong belt and a strong magnetic low, which is likely the boundary between the felsic volcanics to the east and the mafic volcanics that dominate the survey area.

Figure 3. Image of the drone magnetic survey (First vertical derivative)



Inversion Modelling

Unconstrained magnetic inversion models were prepared for the survey area. Inversion modelling was conducted with the Geosoft VOXI Earth Modelling software in Oasis Montaj v2023.2. The process produces three-dimensional physical property distribution models of magnetic susceptibility and vector magnetization direction.

Results show that horizontal magnetic susceptibility slices at various depths ranging from 200 m to 1000 m depth are also included in the data delivery. Below approximately 1000 m depth, merge related artefacts begin to become evident due to the longer wavelength components of each model.

Of great importance is that the susceptibility inversion results show the separate magnetic highs as surface expressions of an impressively larger magnetic body at a 600 m depth.

The model with 0.03 SI isosurface is shown in Figure 4 below



Source of all Survey Data



Phillips Project Survey Processing Report: Authored by: Skyler Mallozzi, M.Sc, P.Geo, Senior Geophysicist, Rosor Exploration, April 24, 2025.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, P.Geo., Exploration Manager of Golden Rapture, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Surface Sampling Program to Commence

Richard Rivet said:

"We are excited that the resulting dataset shows many high-priority magnetically active areas in many parts of the property. It is now recommended that a prospecting and surface sampling program commence immediately to investigate and test the rocks where the new stronger anomalies have been identified."

About Golden Rapture Mining Corporation



Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential assets. The company's Phillips Township Property is located in the Rainy River District of NW Ontario. It is comprised of 10,000+ acres of highly prospective past-producing high-grade gold systems with a total of 18 mine shafts on the property.

Golden Rapture has now been listed for over 1 year with 37,469,390 shares presently issued.

On behalf of the Board

Richard Rivet,

Chief Executive Officer

Email: goldenrapture@outlook.com

Phone: 780-729-5395

For more info, please look at our website at https://goldenrapturemining.com

