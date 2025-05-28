Vanguard Mining Provides Update on Status of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Vancouver - Vanguard Mining Corp. ("Vanguard" or the "Company") (CSE: UUU) (OTC: RECHF) (Frankfurt: SL5) provides its bi-weekly default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

The Company applied for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the basis that the Company's audited annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (the "Annual Filings") would not be filed by the required deadline of April 30, 2025 (the "Default Announcement"). The MCTO was granted on May 7, 2025, restricting the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from trading in the Company's securities until the Annual Filings are filed and the MCTO is lifted. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade in the Company's securities.

The Company and its auditors continue to work diligently toward completing the Annual Filings and Interim Filings, and currently anticipate filing the Annual Filings on or before June 30, 2025.

The Company confirms that since the date of the Default Announcement: (i) no material changes have occurred that have not been generally disclosed; (ii) the Company has complied with its obligations under the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) no defaults by under NP 12-203 have occurred; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been publicly disclosed.

The Company will continue to satisfy the provisions of NP 12-203 for as long as it remains in default of its filing requirements.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"David Greenway"

David Greenway, CEO

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statement". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect". "may", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could doffer materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure document which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.





