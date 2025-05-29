Route 109 Intersects 5.05 m at 1.03% Copper, 1.28 g/t Gold, 4947 ppm Molibdenum and 6.58 g/t Silver at Dunlop Bay

Vancouver, May 29, 2025 - Route 109 Resources Inc. (TSXV: RTE) (OTCQB: MRIRF) (FSE: 8M0) ("Route109" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the intersection of 5.05 m of semi-massive to disseminated sulfides returning 1.03% Cu, 1.28 g/t Au, 4947 ppm Mo and 6.58 g/t Ag from 55.10 to 60.15 m in drill hole BD-25-37 located on its Dunlop Bay West showing (Figure 1), in Quebec, Canada. These intersections confirm the strong potential for the property to have a copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralized system which is atypical for the Matagami Camp.

These results are from the Company's 2025 winter drilling program on Dunlop Bay (see press release on winter 2025 drill program). The program focused on the northern part of the property and aimed to test various geophysical anomalies identified from historical mineralized drillhole intersections. Figure 1 below shows the location of targeted showings and drillhole collars.

Figure 1: 2025 Dunlop Bay property drilling program planned collars.

At Dunlop Bay West: Twelve short drill holes ranging between 75 and 270 m were drilled for a total of 1,671 m. Three of the most significant results are presented below:

BD-25-37 returned 5.05 m at 1.03% Cu, 1.28 g/t Au, 4,947 ppm Mo and 6.58 g/t Ag from 55.10 to 60.15 m followed by 2.75 m at 0.57% Cu, 0.96 g/t Au, 671 ppm Mo and 5.66 g/t Ag from 66.15 to 68.90 m.

BD-25-38 returned 2.15 m at 1.92% Cu, 1.36 g/t Au, 551 ppm Mo and 11.58 g/t Ag.

BD-25-39 returned 6.00 m at 0.41% Cu, 0.41 g/t Au, 137 ppm Mo and 5.55 g/t Ag.

Table 1 below summarizes the results of each drill holes made on the Dunlop Bay West showing.

Table 1: Drillholes results from Dunlop Bay West Zone.

At Dunlop Bay North: Five holes were drilled into a new VMS discovery which will be designated as the "Clairet" Zone, a Pb-Zn-Ag mineralized zone. Two further holes were drilled at Dunlop Bay North eastern area for a total of 842 m. Best results a presented below:

BD-25-27 returned 5.55 m at 1.83% Zn, 0.27% Pb, 2.69 g/t Ag.

BD-25-28 returned 1.85 m at 2.29% Zn, 0.57 % Pb, 2.87 g/t Ag.

Table 2 below summarizes the assay results from Dunlop Bay North.

Robert Pryde, CEO of the company said: "The Dunlop Bay property continues to show significant potential for polymetallic mineralization. The 2025 exploration program results confirm the presence of a Cu-Au-Mo-Ag+/-Zn mineralized system. Our technical team is now confident of the presence of an atypical type of mineralized system within the immediate Matagami region. We are excited by the potential of the property and have engaged Laurentia Exploration to interpret these results in the context of the broader geological setting. I look forward to reporting back on their work. We plan to release the remainder of the 2025 exploration program results in the next few weeks."

Laurentia Exploration of Saguenay, Quebec, was responsible for the drilling program, core logging and sample selection for geochemical sampling and assay.

Table 2: Drillholes results from Dunlop Bay North Zone.

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed, and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The exploration and soil program were planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property, particularly regarding historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Route 109 Resources Inc.

Route 109 Resources Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. Route109 is currently fully focused on its 100% interest in the two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

Route109 common shares trade under the symbol "RTE" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

