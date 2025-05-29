Viscount Mining Strengthens Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Geologist Christina Ricks

Vancouver, May 29, 2025 - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTC Pink: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned geologist Christina Ricks to its Advisory Board. Christina brings over 15 years of exploration and project management experience across North America, with a strong focus on sediment-hosted gold, massive sulphide, and porphyry molybdenum-tungsten systems.

Christina holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Eastern Washington University and began her career in 2008 with Agnico Eagle (USA) Limited, where she rose to the role of Project Manager. Her work included supporting heap leach gold projects in Nevada, Mexico, as well as conducting porphyry exploration in the Yukon and British Columbia.

Most recently, Christina was a major contributor to the geological team that identified key copper porphyry indicators, including extensive veining and sulphide zones, which are critical to understanding the deposit's potential in Viscount's Passiflora Project in Colorado. The first drill hole reached a downhole depth of 1,143 meters, intersecting continuous sulphide mineralization throughout. Noteworthy sulfides including chalcopyrite, galena, sphalerite and pyrite prevailing over a continuous drill interval of 1100m. This hole in the Passiflora target seems to have most of the mineral assemblage and alteration zones that are typical of most known copper porphyry systems.

Jim MacKenzie, CEO of Viscount Mining, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Christina to the Advisory Board. Her deep technical expertise and leadership in exploration are a perfect fit as we advance our projects in Colorado and Nevada. Her involvement in the Passiflora drill program has already proven invaluable."

Christina Ricks stated: "I am delighted to join Viscount's Advisory Board and to have contributed to the recent drilling at Passiflora. The mineral assemblage and alteration zones we observed are highly encouraging. I'm looking forward to the assay results and to supporting Viscount's next phase of exploration."

The Company expects assay results from the Passiflora drill program in the coming weeks and will provide updates as they become available.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg PG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTC Pink: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 96 lode claims where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984. The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Based on the accumulated data and feasibility study, Tenneco Minerals made the decision with silver at $5.00 USD an ounce to construct at that time a $35,000,000 USD milling operation for the extraction of the silver reserves at Silver Cliff. Shortly thereafter Tenneco's Mining Unit was sold, and the planned milling operation was abandoned.

The Cherry Creek exploration property is in an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 50 miles north of the town of Ely, White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of 578 unpatented and 17 patented claims as well as mill rights. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines. In January 2021, Viscount entered an exploration earn - in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. Centerra is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

