Zodiac Gold Commences Trenching at the Ben Ben Target

Vancouver, May 29, 2025 - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West- African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has commenced an initial 500m trenching program at the Ben Ben target, with potential for extension dependent on results. Alongside the trenching program, the Company will complete detailed geological mapping and channel sampling in artisanal pits, which will help to plan the first drilling program at Ben Ben.

David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "Launching the trenching program at Ben Ben marks an important milestone for Zodiac Gold as we advance exploration across the highly prospective Todi Shear Zone. With encouraging high-grade gold values already identified at surface, this next phase of work is a critical step toward our first drill program at Ben Ben. Building on the success at Arthington, we are confident in the potential to define a new zone of mineralization and unlock further value for shareholders."

Ben Ben is one of five priority targets in the Todi Project and is part of a 16km gold-in-soil anomaly on the Todi Shear Zone in Liberia. Ben Ben is considered to be the eastern extension of the Arthington target where the Company has reported significant mineralization in 30 of 32 holes drilled, including 9.65m at 7.50 g/t Au (including 3m at 20.36 g/t Au), 6m at 10.60 g/t Au (including 3m at 20.45 g/t Au) and 25.9m at 2.1 g/t Au (including 9.14m at 4.2 g/t Au). Highlighted results of previous channel sampling in the main pit at Ben Ben (Map 1) are shown below:

0.65m at 53.60 g/t Au.

0.44m at 71 g/t Au.

1.75m at 6.23 g/t Au (including 0.7m at 15.06 g/t Au).

2.50m at 2.58 g/t Au (including 1.25m at 4.21 g/t Au).

0.87m at 6.38 g/t Au.

2.95m at 1.80 g/t Au (including 0.52m at 5.44 g/t Au).

Map 1: Gold-in-soil anomaly at the Ben Ben target with trench locations and artisanal workings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/253758_3aec0f4e541eb806_001full.jpg

The Arthington target, where the Company is currently drilling a 2,000m program, consists of a sheared amphibolite and melanocratic gneiss package, which hosts gold mineralized zones dipping to the southwest. These rock types are seen consistently in artisanal workings along the gold-in-soil anomaly, including at the Ben Ben target. The gold-in-soil contours on Maps 2 and 3 highlight the prospectivity of the Ben Ben to Youth Camp targets, with notably higher gold anomalism along this part of the trend.

Map 2: Gold-in-soil contours looking north on SRTM and ALOS PALSAR radar data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/253758_3aec0f4e541eb806_002full.jpg

Map 3: Gold-in-soil contours looking northeast.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/253758_3aec0f4e541eb806_003full.jpg

The trenches will be thoroughly mapped by the Company's geological team, and samples will be taken at 1m intervals. The samples will be analyzed at an internationally accredited laboratory, and results are expected in Q3 2025.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi gold project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

