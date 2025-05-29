Menü Artikel
U.S. Gold Corp Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, Canada, June 3-5, 2025

14:47 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU) is pleased to announce that we will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event (the "Event"), Canada's only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

U.S. Gold's management will be available to meet, and hold scheduled one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day Event.

Speaking about the upcoming conference, Mr. Luke Norman, Chairman of U.S. Gold, said, "We are particularly excited about the global audience that the Event has attracted, showcasing the best of international mining in Canada. This is a unique chance to engage with industry leaders and innovators, facilitating discussions that will shape the future of our sector. We look forward to seeing many of you there and exploring the possibilities that await us at this prestigious gathering."

Information regarding the Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well as a preliminary agenda, can be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Samuel Engineering Inc. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please https://www.usgoldcorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "proposed," "aims," "anticipates", "forecast," "estimated," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our attendance at and participation in the Event. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For further information
U.S. Gold Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 800 557 4550
ir@usgoldcorp.com
www.usgoldcorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-announces-participation-in-the-mining-investment-event-quebec-city-canada-june-3-5-2025-302467688.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.


