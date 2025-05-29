Gold'n Futures Provides Update On Annual Financial Statements

TORONTO - Gold\'n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company" or "Gold'n Futures") is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on May 1, 2025 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203"). On May 1, 2025, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement").

The Company reports that the audit is progressing and will provide a further update on the timing of its Annual Filings on or about June 12, 2025. The Company is also progressing on completion of its interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and will provide a further update on or about June 12, 2025. Further updates on timing will be provided by the Company as necessary.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

Other than as disclosed in this news release, there are no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12- 203 and will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as it remains in default of the Annual Filings requirement.

About Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.

Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC: GFTRF) is a mineral exploration company conducting programs to expand its gold resources and to develop viable gold mining operations through the application of extensive geological experience and knowledge combined with advanced technologies and computer modeling.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Vicki Rosenthal

Chief Financial Officer

Email: matt@fishpurdy.com

Ph: 905-781-8786

