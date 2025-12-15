Total Metals files Technical Report for the High Lake -- West Hawk Lake Project; High Grade Gold Resource Confirmed

Toronto, December 15, 2025 - Total Metals Corp. ("Total Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V: TT) (OTCQB: TTTMF) (FSE: O4N) is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report ("Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and independently prepared by English River Geoscience Ltd. for the 100% owned High Lake - West Hawk Lake Project ("Project"). The Technical Report was completed and filed to satisfy an undertaking with the TSX Venture Exchange to file a technical report in compliance with NI 43-101 in respect of the Project within 45 days of the Project acquisition closing date. The High Lake - West Hawk Lake Project is comprised of the High Lake property in northwestern Ontario and the West Hawk Lake property in southeastern Manitoba.

The Technical Report titled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate of the High Lake - West Hawk Lake Gold Project", with an effective date of November 30, 2025, confirms the current mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Purdex Zone at High Lake, independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. previously on June 30, 2023.

The Technical Report is available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

The MRE (see Table 1) has been classified in accordance with CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (CIM, 2014) and follows the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (CIM, 2019).

Table 1 - Purdex Zone Mineral Resource Estimate at 2.6 g/t Au cut-off

Classification Tonnes (k) Au Grade (g/t) Au (k oz) Indicated 152 9.38 45.8 Inferred 287 10.43 96.2

Technical Notes:

Metal prices used were US$1,800/oz Au and 0.77 C$/US$ FX with process recoveries of 95% Au.

A C$40/t process cost and C$15/t G&A cost were used. The underground mining cost was C$130/t. The underground Mineral Resource grade blocks were quantified above the 2.6 g/t Au cut-off within the constraining mineralized wireframes. Underground Mineral Resources selected exhibited continuity and reasonable potential for extraction by the long hole underground mining method. Grade estimation was undertaken with the Inverse Distance Cubed method on 1.0 m capped composites.

These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they have not demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this news release are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Mineral Resources as Indicated or Measured; however, it is reasonably expected that most of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

The mineralized zone associated with the Purdex Zone extends to surface and there may be an opportunity to mine these Mineral Resources early in a development project through an open pit. P&E has reviewed two potentially feasible pit options and subsets of the Mineral Resource that could be exploited through these options, which are outlined in Table 2 below.

Table 2 - Potential Subsets of Open Pit Mineral Resources at 1.0 g/t Au cut-off

Pit Classification Tonnes (k) Au Grade (g/t) Au (k oz) Pit 1 Indicated 22 6.36 4.5 Inferred 3 5.25 0.5 Pit 2 Indicated 45 4.47 6.5 Inferred 7 3.65 0.8

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Colin Bowdidge, Ph.D., P.Geo (Ontario) of English River Geoscience Ltd. Dr. Bowdidge is a Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101 and is independent of the Company.

Robert Penczak, M.Sc., P.Geo (Ontario), Vice President of Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information used in this news release.

About Total Metals Corp.

Total Metals Corp. is focused on its 100% owned Electrolode Project covering over 3,300 contiguous hectares in northwestern Ontario. The Electrolode Project is targeting high-potential critical mineral plus gold resources and targets in three favorable geologic trends, located near major mines in the Red Lake Gold camp and is strategically located between Kinross Gold's Great Bear Project and First Mining Gold's Springpole Project. The Electrolode Project is fully permitted for exploration drilling and hosts 10 historic mineralized zones with significant expansion potential plus new, untested targets ready for further exploration. Total Metals also owns 100% of the High Lake and West Hawk Lake Project covering 958 hectares in two gold properties located along the Trans-Canada Highway straddling the Manitoba / Ontario border. The Purex Zone on the High Lake property has significant exploration potential and will be the primary target for initial exploration and potential future mining activities. The West Hawk Lake property is comprised of a single mineral lease, located within southeastern Manitoba.

