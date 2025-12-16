Silver One Expands Exploration for High-Grade Silver at Phoenix Silver

Utilizing Drone-Borne Magnetometry and Ground Penetrating Radar

Vancouver, December 16, 2025 - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is commencing a detailed drone-borne magnetometry survey and a ground-penetrating radar ("GPR") survey at its 100%-owned Phoenix Silver Project in Arizona. The surveys will cover the 417 area, previously drilled in 2024, as well as the historic Mexican Mine located approximately 600 meters to the west (see Figure 1).

Drilling conducted in 2024 intersected targeted vein structures in the 417 area that returned intersections of up to 3,800 g/t and 0.97% copper over 0.35 m (see company news release dated February 24, 2025). The program however, did not encounter the massive native silver mineralization represented by the high-grade silver fragments observed near surface. Extremely high-grade silver pockets are likely to occur as lenses and shoots within mineralized structures and their detection may be better outlined with the upcoming geophysical surveys. With this additional geophysical information, the Company is attempting to refine the location of potential silver bearing drill and/or trenching targets.

The magnetometry survey is designed to delineate linear features such as structures, veins and dikes potentially associated with silver mineralization. These features are interpreted as possible sources of the high-grade silver fragments previously discovered in the 417 area. The main 417 structure heads westwards towards the old Mexican Mine, which will also be tested with these surveys.

Ground-penetrating radar has been successfully applied in mineral exploration to map near-surface lithium pegmatites, banded iron formations, laterites, bauxites, and other deposits (Jan Francke Published Works https://groundradar.com/resources/published-works; groundradar.com/resources/documents; and groundradar.com/services/resource-exploration/lithium-pegmatites). At Phoenix Silver, the GPR may detect metallic masses, map subsurface structures, and identify historic mine workings such as those at the old Mexican Mine. These insights will help guide exploration and define drilling and/or trenching targets.

GPR is an electromagnetic method that employs wavelengths on the scale of decimeters to meters, similar to common radio waves. It measures variations in the electrical properties of the ground. Metals are strong reflectors, but air and water within tunnels, as well as changes in lithology, can also produce reflections. The primary challenge lies in transmitting energy into the ground: if the soil cover is highly conductive, radar waves are attenuated near the surface, limiting penetration. Depth of penetration can range from a few meters up to 100 meters in favorable conditions. However, even within established applications such as laterites and bauxites, penetration depth and radar suitability can vary significantly.

Future Work

Should the results of these surveys prove positive, the Company will evaluate the use of a gravity survey to further refine drilling targets. In addition, Silver One may extend this geophysical work to the Nuggets North area, where abundant silver fragments (up 40 cm long, 25cm wide and 15cm thick and over 20 kg in weight) have been collected across a broad zone (see Figure 2 and Company news release dated February 20, 2025).

Induced polarization and magnetotellurics ("IP/MT") surveys targeting porphyry copper targets in the southern portion of the property are ongoing, with final results anticipated in early 2026.

Figure 1. Phoenix Silver Project. Location map Mexican Mine and 417 area.

Figure 2: 2D ZTEM resistivity inversion 600 m depth showing location of the Nuggets North area and porphyry copper targets being tested (Defiance and QR targets) by induced polarization ("IP"). The blue dashed lines represent the northeast oriented lineaments which are part of the northeast extension of the Globe-Miami-Inspiration porphyry belt. Coloured dots represent copper values of selected rock samples.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns 636 lode claims and five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt," immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

