Hi-View Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, DECEMBER 16th, 2025 - Hi-View Resources Inc. ('HI-VIEW' OR THE 'COMPANY') (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) announces today that pursuant to its news release dated October 31, 2025, the Company has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement consisting of 3,875,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $775,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Company oversubscribed the Private Placement by an additional $100,600. Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Two warrants entitle the holder to purchase one additional share of the Company at $0.30s per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from the placement will be allocated toward general corporate purposes, including arm's-length payables. Finders' fees of $44,240 and 221,200 Broker Warrants were paid to certain eligible finders in connection with applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies. Two Broker Warrants entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day as required under applicable securities legislation.

Further, the Company issued 730,808 common shares at $0.20 per share to settle $146,161.60 of debt due to related parties.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View, a publicly listed mineral exploration company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of Northern British Columbia. The company's 100-per-cent-owned and optioned projects cover more than 27,791 hectares, and include the flagship Golden Stranger project, the Lawyers claims and the Borealis project -- all designated as high-priority targets. Additional properties under option include Saunders, Northern Claims, Nub and Harmon Peak. The company also has an additional 1,300 hectares currently under mineral claim application.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"R. Nick Horsley"

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

R. Nick Horsley - CEO & President

Email: info@hiviewresources.com

Telephone: (604) 880-2189

Website: www.hiviewresources.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1,2 AuEq in Thesis News Release dated Spetember5th, 2024 is defined in the mineral resources as being Au=Ag/80.

