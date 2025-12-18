Sitka Gold Signs 60,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Contract for 2026 at Its Flagship RC Gold Project in Yukon

Vancouver, December 18, 2025 - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Kluane Drilling Ltd. to complete up to 60,000 metres of diamond drilling in 2026 at its flagship RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") located in the prolific Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon. This will be the largest drilling campaign ever conducted at RC Gold, effectively doubling the total metres drilled at the Project since Sitka's first drilling program launched in 2020. Drilling in 2026 is designed to demonstrate the RC Gold Project is host to multiple gold deposits within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC; see Figure 2) and has the potential to develop into a significant new mining district. A large portion of the drilling next year will focus on the Rhosgobel target where the discovery drill program in 2025 has demonstrated the potential for a multi-million ounce intrusion related gold deposit. Drilling will also focus on the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposit areas, both of which remain open for expansion of near surface resources and where recent drilling has intersected higher-grade mineralization at depth, highlighting the potential for underground resources. Drilling will also continue at numerous other targets within the CCIC that have had successful initial drill programs that have intersected intrusion related gold mineralization with significant gold results in addition to other targets identified elsewhere within the district-scale, 431 square kilometre road accessible property (see Figures 1 and 2).

Kluane Drilling Ltd., a well established, highly experienced local drilling company based in Whitehorse, Yukon with over 30 years of experience diamond drilling in the Yukon and around the world, has been contracted to complete up to 60,000 metres of drilling at the Company's flagship RC Gold Project. Kluane Drilling is dedicated to providing quality drilling services based on technical innovation and human talent and specializes in achieving high drilling production in various drilling environments. Kluane Drilling has proven to be an exceptional drill contractor for the past three years, completing the 2025 drilling program on time and under budget, and Sitka looks forward to continuing to work with them as the Company further advances RC Gold in 2026.

"We are very pleased to have secured the services of Kluane Drilling Ltd. for what will be our largest ever diamond drilling program planned at our RC Gold Project in 2026," said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka. "Kluane has been providing Sitka with exceptional drilling services throughout our annual winter and summer drilling programs at RC Gold since 2023 and we look forward to continuing to develop the project with them in the coming year as we substantially increase the scale and scope of drilling. The expanded drilling program is based on the success of the 2025 drilling campaign at RC Gold which was increased when strong mineralization containing visible gold over a large area at surface indicated the discovery of a 3rd gold deposit at the Rhosgobel intrusion. Initial assay results from Rhosgobel have been exceptional and surface geochemistry and geophysics indicate the potential for the discovery to grow significantly with further drilling. The Clear Creek Intrusive Complex is a target rich environment where Sitka will continue drilling to grow the known deposits, follow up on drill results at several targets where significant gold assays have been intersected in initial drilling and advance and drill test new under-explored targets. With over $45 million in cash and no debt, the Company is fully funded to complete the planned work program at RC Gold next year and we look forward to receiving the results from the remaining 35 diamond drill holes of the 2025 season totalling 11,279 metres that are still pending from the Project."

Figure 1: A long section of the RC Gold Project showing the drilling distribution between Blackjack and Rhosgobel.

Figure 2: A plan map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, and the six additional areas that have drill targets indicated by the mauve hatched areas. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the road network on the project and occur in an area measuring five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Additional areas highlighted by strong gold in soil anomalies are being advanced to the drill ready stage with additional geological work in 2025.

RC Gold Project Highlights

The RC Project covers 11 Mid-Cretaceus intermediate intrusions hosting significant Reduced Intrusion-Related gold style (RIRGS) mineralization with several target areas returning greater than 100 g*m (g/t gold x metres) intersections from initial drilling. The Blackjack and Eiger are the two most advanced deposits with existing mineral resource estimates (1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t gold in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger). Deep drilling at Blackjack (Hole 076 intersected 65.0 m of 2.00 g/t gold from 806.0 metres, which includes two higher grade intervals of 8.0 m of 4.80 g/t gold and 6.26 m of 5.53 g/t gold; see press release dated June 11, 2025, and 164.8 metres of 0.82 g/t gold starting 9 metres from surface, including 119.0 metres of 1.05 g/t gold, 37.9 metres of 2.05 g/t gold and 11.5 metres of 4.32 g/t gold; see news release dated November 25, 2025) intersected higher grade mineralization at depth highlighting the potential for underground resources at Blackjack. Drilling at Rhosgobel outlined a 1.1 km wide zone of RIRGS style mineralization down to a depth of over 400 m. The best results to date at Rhosgobel were hole DDRCRG-25-010 which intersected 235.9 m of 1.11 g/t gold, including 40.0 m of 2.01 g/t gold and 10.0 m of 5.29 g/t gold, from the surface (see news release dated September 18, 2025). Drilling at Contact returned impressive results with up to 119.0 metres of 1.01 g/t gold returned from surface, including 10.7 m of 4.1 g/t gold and 1.2 metres of 24.8 g/t gold, confirming significant gold mineralization at the Contact Zone (see news release dated November 12, 2025).

The expanded 2026 drill program will focus on following up on the new discovery at Rhosgobel, expanding existing known zones of gold mineralization at Blackjack, Eiger, Pukelman, Contact and BearPaw and exploring new targets within the property.

About Sitka's Flagship RC Gold Project

Sitka's 100% owned RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t gold in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.sitkagoldcorp.com).

Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and Initial bottle roll metallurgical testing confirmed the non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization and returned gold extraction rates averaging around 85%. Further metallurgical testwork in 2024 returned recoveries ranging from 77.6 to 93% for gravity followed by cyanidation.

For the purposes of the current resource model, it is assumed that a likely mill flowsheet would consist of a gravimetric, flotation, and cyanidation circuit.

The company has now completed 165 diamond drill holes for a total of 59,770 metres across the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC), and an additional 3 holes for 858 metres in the May-Qu Intrusion. Drilling continues to outline higher grade mineralization at all zones including hole DDRCCC-24-068 at Blackjack which intersected 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface (see news release dated October 21, 2024), and hole DDRCCC-25-075 which intersected 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold including 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t gold (see news release dated April 22, 2025). Drilling in 2024/2025 has resulted in the discovery of a new higher grade zone at Rhosggobel including hole DDRCRG-25-010 at Rhosgobel which intersected 235.9 metres of 1.11 g/t gold, including 40.0 m of 2.01 g/t gold and 10.0 m of 5.29 g/t gold, from surface (see news release dated September 18, 2025).

RC Gold Deposit Model

Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t Au at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the AurMac Project with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 112.5 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (2.274 million ounces)(4) plus an Inferred resource of 280.6 million tonnes grading 0.60 g/t gold (5.454 million ounces)(4), the Valley Deposit, with a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.94 million oz gold at 1.21 g/t and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.89 million oz at 0.62 g/t gold(5), and the Raven deposit with an inferred mineral resource of 1.1 million oz (19.96 million tonnes at 1.67 g/t gold)(6). The QP has been unable to verify the information regarding the above resource estimations and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada with over $45 million in its treasury and no debt. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100% owned by Sitka.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

