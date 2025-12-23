KO Gold Announces Extension of Warrants

Toronto, December 22, 2025 - KO Gold Inc. (CSE: KOG) ("KO Gold" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has approved an extension of the expiry date of certain warrants to purchase up to 3,363,772 common shares of the Company. The warrants are exercisable at $0.40 per share and will now expire on January 10, 2027, as amended from the previous expiry date of January 10, 2026. The warrants were issued to investors in connection with a private placement that closed on January 10, 2024.

About KO Gold Inc.

KO Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company listed on the CSE under "KOG". The Company's strategy is to acquire and explore highly prospective gold properties within the Otago Gold District in New Zealand. KO Gold presently, has four 100%-owned prospecting and exploration permits within the Otago Gold District for a combined land package of 400 km2. The Company's Smylers, Hyde and Glenpark EPs are located adjacent to OceanaGold's Macraes Gold Mine and the Carrick EP hosts the historic Carrick Goldfield which holds promise as a significant gold deposit near Santana Minerals' Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project. The Company also has an NSR on three additional permits, Garibaldi, Raggedy Range, and Rough Ridge South totaling 340km2. KO Gold has spent over C$3M in exploration and drilling on its permits in the Otago Gold District over the past five years including RC and diamond drilling on its Smylers EP.

For further information, please contact:

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the expected or anticipated effects of the warrant expiry date extension, including any potential increase in the likelihood of warrant exercises and any resulting proceeds to the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, including, without limitation: that the amended warrant terms will remain in effect through the revised expiry date; that applicable regulatory approvals (if any) will be obtained and maintained; and that market conditions and the trading price of the Company's common shares will be such that warrant holders may elect to exercise prior to expiry.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation: failure to obtain or maintain any required regulatory approvals; changes in the market price of the common shares and broader market conditions; and the risk that warrant holders do not exercise the warrants prior to expiry.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278893