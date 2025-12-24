IMPACT Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, December 24, 2025 - Impact Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") announces that it has granted to directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company, stock options (the "Options") to purchase a total of 4,800,000 common shares at a price of $0.41 per common share. The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years and have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's omnibus equity compensation plan, approved by the Company's shareholders on August 1, 2025 and by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Options granted to directors, officers and consultants are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policy.

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) is a successful producer-explorer with two mining projects in Mexico.

Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District: IMPACT owns 100% of the 211 km2 Zacualpan project in central Mexico where four producing underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central 500 tpd Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with an NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of over 4.5 million ounces silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead in 1,786,000 tonnes grading 79g/t Ag, 1.22% Zn and 0.54% Pb (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016, for details and QP statement). Company engineers are reviewing Capire for a potential restart of operations to leverage improving commodity prices. Over the past 19 years, IMPACT has developed multiple exploration zones into commercial production and has produced over 13.7 million ounces of silver, generating revenue of more than $307 million, with no long-term debt.

Plomosas Zinc-Lead-Silver District: Plomosas is a high-grade zinc producer in northern Mexico with exploration upside potential. The Company recently restarted mining operations and is ramping up production. Exploration potential at Plomosas is exceptional along the 6 km long structure. This is in addition to other exploration targets on the 3,019-hectare property including untested copper-gold targets with indications of high-grade material at surface. Regionally, Plomosas lies in the same mineral belt as some of the largest carbonate replacement deposits in the world.

George Gorzynski, PEng, a director of the Company, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

