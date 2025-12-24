Advanced Gold Exploration Provides Ontario Drilling Update at Buck Lake

Toronto, December 24, 2025 - Advanced Gold Exploration (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: HZ2) (OTC Pink: AUHIF) ("Advanced Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the current drill program on its 100% owned Buck Lake property in Ontario Canada. The fully permitted Buck Lake Property consists of a total of 180 single-cell mining claims that covers 3,886 hectares located in Lunkie and Gapp Townships in the Batchewana Greenstone Belt of Northern Ontario.

The diamond drill program is currently stopped for winter break.

-Drill hole BL-25-01 reached a 232-metre depth, NQ core at a 290 Degree Azimuth and -55 Degree Dip intersecting VMS-type mineralization from 93.8-110.50 metres depth.

-Drill hole BL-25-02 reached a 117-metre depth, NQ core at a 260 Degree Azimuth and -55 Degree Dip intersecting VMS-type mineralization from 36.10-42.00 metres depth.

-Drill hole BL-25-03 reached a 113-metre depth, NQ core at a 260 Degree Azimuth and -65 Degree Dip intersecting VMS-type mineralization from 33.40-43.90 metres depth.

These intersections confirm the presence of VMS-style mineralization along the targeted stratigraphic horizon.

Fine-grained sedimentary rocks with intercalated felsic and mafic flow and tuffaceous volcanic rocks dominated stratigraphy with minor mafic intrusive units encountered in the drilling. Massive and stringer pyrite and pyrrhotite with chalcopyrite constituted sulfide minerals within the VMS-style cherty iron formation units typical of exhalite.

Several quartz vein zones were intersected in all three drill holes with ankerite, sericite, hematite and chlorite alteration and, trace to 2% secondary pyrite-pyrrhotite mineralization occurring associated with some of the quartz veining.

163 core samples (187.78 m) from the three drill holes have been marked to be sent for laboratory analysis including the insertion of certified reference materials as part of our ongoing QA/QC protocol.

"We are pleased with the drilling thus far even in winter conditions, we shut down for Christmas break and eagerly await assay results and look forward to resuming in the new year. We have seen increased exploration activity in the region following successes by several nearby explorers and royalty companies (-Sterling Metals Corp., QXC Gold Corp. EMX Royalty) and we are encouraged by our own early visual results at Buck Lake" states, Arndt Roehlig, President, CEO states.

The Buck Lake Project

The objective of the recent drilling was to test extensions of the high-grade copper mineralization discovered by drilling in 2022. Notably, high-grade silver (up to 98 g/t) accompanied the higher-grade copper mineralization. Copper and/or zinc mineralization was intersected in 13 of the 15 holes completed in 2022 generally in zones 3 to 4 meters thick.

The 2022 drill program outlined a zone of massive sulphide of VMS-Type contained in a mixed sequence of volcanic units consisting of felsic and mafic volcanics with tuffaceous and agglomerate textures. The massive to semi-massive sulfides which are dominantly pyrite and pyrrhotite with chalcopyrite and sphalerite and rarely galena. The sulphide zones are often enclosed in silicious material and exhalate and are often accompanied by chlorite alteration. The zone is contained in a 3000-meter-long EM anomaly which has only been explored over approximately 500 meters.

The Buck Lake property is known to host an additional eight known mineralized occurrences including zones of copper and zinc mineralization. Including the Wolverine Zone where 17% zinc was reported in historical work.

As follow-up on the drilling and to test the potential of the property, an airborne geophysical survey is planned in early 2026. A proposal from Geotech to complete a VTEM Survey is being reviewed. The program will cover the prospective areas of the property with Electromagnetic and Magnetic surveys to test the volcanic stratigraphy which is known to host VMS-type mineralization. This survey will be important because past surveys by the Ontario Government and others were often completed with incorrect orientation hampering interpretation and failing to detect all anomalies. The planned survey will be oriented to best "couple" with the stratigraphy and detect anomalous zones for further exploration.

The geological environment at Buck Lake is typical of VMS-type deposits such as Kidd Creek in Timmins and Horne in Noranda. Notably, VMS deposits occur in clusters as can be seen in Mattagami and in NW Quebec (Millenbach, Ansil, Corbet etc.).

The Buck Lake Property has high potential. There are an additional eight prospective areas based on the presence of Base Metal Mineralization identified in historical or recent activities. Including areas of copper and zinc mineralization seen in past drilling and recent prospecting.

Assay results will be announced upon receipt.

Qualified Person

James Atkinson M.Sc., P. Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify all historic information on the Property, particularly with regards to historical sampling, drill results, and technical work provided by Noranda and others. The Qualified Person assumes that sampling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD

Advanced Gold Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of Canadian gold and copper properties. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which it believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders.

